Mate 30 (Pro) launch: Huawei forced to abandon the European market

In Munich, Huawei presented the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, but had to do without Google apps and services, and probably the European market completely.

The second-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world has to launch its new flagship in hugely difficult circumstances. The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro celebrated their premiere in Munich today, but will not be available in Europe for the time being. The background is the still smoldering dispute between China and the U.S., which culminated in the trade embargo against Huawei.

Richard Yu presents the Huawei Mate Pro in Munich / © AndroidPIT

Since then, Huawei has had to do without U.S. technologies for new smartphones. This also includes the popular Google services such as Gmail, YouTube or Google Maps, which Huawei is no longer allowed to deliver on its devices. At the presentation of the Mate 30 Pro and the cheaper Mate 30, Huawei didn't mention the word Android once, but instead referred to its own interface EMUI 10, which has many features of its own, but no Google Play Store to offer. There is obviously no uncomplicated way to install Google apps yourself due to the lack of certification.

When it comes to hardware, the Mate 30 Pro is absolutely at the cutting edge. The smartphone features the brand-new Kirin 990 with a built-in 5G modem, a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,176 pixels), a battery with a full 4,500 mAh and plenty of memory. In the regular Mate 30, the battery is a 4,200 mAh. Wireless Supercharge is available at up to 27W on both phones, with wired fast charge support for up top 40W.

The camera system consists of two 40-megapixel cameras for wide-angle and ultrawide-angle as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto-camera with triple zoom. Laser focus is on board too. With the Mate 30, the ultrawide-angle camera has only 16 megapixels.

The camera setup on the Mate 30 Pro / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

You can also shoot video in 4K at 60 fps thanks to a new 40-megapixel Cine Camera. It has an ISO 51200 for video with ultra low-light sensitivity and can do real-time Bokeh and 4k HDR+ time-lapse footage. It has Dual OIS and AIS and can shoot ultra-slow motion video as a ridiculous 7680 fps.

The Mate 30 Pro video camera / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

Many colors and a vegan leather version

The display on the Huawei Mate 30 pulls down very far to the side. Huawei calls this its Horizon Display. The wide notch of the smartphone accommodates the technology for the 3D face unlock, at least in the Pro model. The fingerprint sensor is located in the display. The new Huawei Mate is available in Emerald Green, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple and Black and Forest Green and Orange with a "vegan leather" surface.

The color variants of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro / © Huawei

The Huawei Mate 30 is accompanied by the new Watch GT2, which is already seen in numerous leaks. The smartwatch runs with Lite OS and the Kirin A1 processor and is available in sizes 42 and 46 millimeters. The battery has been made even stronger and should provide up to 30 hours of GPS tracking. The Watch GT2, the larger version of which has a 1.39-inch display, can detect 15 sports and measure heart rate. The Huawei Watch GT2 costs €199 in Europe for the small version and €229 for the bigger version. It will be available from the beginning of October.