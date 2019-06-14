Huawei delays Mate X launch to avoid destroying its reputation

Huawei has officially delayed the launch of Mate X , its first (and long-awaited) folding smartphone. Before you can buy and get your hands on this costly but innovative product you'll have to wait until September...if everything goes according to plan, of course.

The Chinese techn giant reported the news to both the CNBC and the Wall Street Journal. After extensive testing to ensure that the Mate X was ready for consumers, Huawei decided to take a more "cautious" approach following Samsung's missed opportunity with the unfortunate Galaxy Fold.

We don’t want to launch a product to destroy our reputation

However, we are well aware that Huawei may not only be faced with technical reliability problems, but also with the trade war between the USA and China, in which the Chinese company itself is directly involved. Since Huawei has been blacklisted, American companies are unable to sell or license any technology to the Chinese company.