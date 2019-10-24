Mate Xs confirmed: Huawei already moving onto its second foldable smartphone

During a launch event for the Mate X in China, Huawei announced its successor: the Mate Xs. Although the company's first foldable smartphone was shown to the press at the MWC earlier this year, it is only just reaching the market. Here's everything we know about the follow-up for 2020.

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

The Huawei Club Twitter account shared photos of the corresponding Mate-X event and revealed some details about the Mate Xs. The company's second foldable phone is scheduled to be launched in March 2020 - just a few months after the first version. On the other hand, one of the hardware highlights of the new foldable was also mentioned: the Kirin 990 5G. We saw the next Huawei processor make an appearance at the IFA 2019 in September. It's a pretty revolutionary SoC that comes with built-in 5G support, a more powerful NPU and overclocked Cortex A76 and A55 cores.

Little else is known about further upgrades. The Mate Xs could come with the Mate 30 Pro's 40-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera, perhaps. At least in the shot below, we can see that the design of the new Mate Xs looks to be almost identical to that of the Mate X.

The Huawei Mate Xs was announced for March 2020 / © Huawei Club (Twitter)

It is, of course, possible that in March there will only be a prototype version of the Mate Xs presented and that the actual sales release will follow a lot later. This is how it has gone with the first Mate X. We went hands-on with the Mate X back in February, but it will only launch on November 15 for the Chinese market. The version with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM costs 16,999 Yuan, around $2,400.

1. #HuaweiMateX (Kirin 980 + Balong5000) launched in China for 16999 Yuan (2400 USD.

November 15th sale.



2. MateXs with Kirin 990 5G next year March.



3. Today's conference products, prices & sale dates in a nut shell. pic.twitter.com/Ag9MEU1AdA — Huawei Club (@ClubHuawei) October 23, 2019

There are also still a lot of questions about Huawei's future, and there's no concrete news about the firmware of the Mate X or Mate Xs. Leica will remain on board as a camera partner in 2020, though.

We'll have to wait and see what happens with the Mate Xs, but it looks as though smartphone manufacturers are not slowing down in terms of the rapid release of smartphone models even with the transition to foldable devices.