P20 Lite hands-on: an iPhone X with a Huawei soul
The Huawei P20 Lite made a surprise debut and is already available to purchase in several stores in Europe at the price of 369 Euros (or around 450 dollars). Does the price reflect the new design choices and features introduced to the Lite family?
Huawei P20 Lite release date and price
For the moment, we only know about the European price of the Huawei P20 Pro, which as mentioned is 369 Euros. Considering that Huawei is treated with suspicion by the US Government, we can only hope that this smartphone will arrive in the US.
Huawei P20 Lite design and build quality
Looks can be deceiving
Looking at the P20 Lite, the first impressions are that it is similar to the iPhone X. This isn't necessarily a bad thing considering that it's a mid-range phone. The P20 Lite isn't compromising on the premium glass and metal look. On the front is its 5.84-inch, 19:9 FHD+ resolution display, which is almost bezel-less and has a notch.
The P20 Lite has a FullView display with a notch
The slim body of the phone (71.2x148.6 x7.4 mm) with its rounded corners is definitely inspired by Apple, but at the same time, some features are also characteristic of the Huawei and Honor family of devices.
On the back, in addition to the fingerprint reader, there is another new feature for the Lite line: a double camera that protrudes slightly from the body. The USB Type C port is located along the bottom edge of the device to charge it. The physical keys remain on the right side and are easy to reach.
Notch and facial recognition
As we mentioned, Huawei have included the notch, which was introduced by Essential and made popular by the iPhone X. This feature has already been adopted by several flagships and we can expect to see it on many more high-end phones this year. In this price range, however, it is still a rarity, and many users will appreciate this design choice. Of course, time will tell if the apps will work properly even if the notch is there.
The P20 Lite has a dual rear camera
In addition to the notch, the device can be unlocked with a smile! In other words, by using face recognition. In order to make this possible, the 16MP front camera comes into play: we will test the accuracy and timing of unlocking as soon as we receive the device in the editorial office, but I expect it will function in a similar way to the View 10.
Introducing the dual camera
Until now, the Lite line has been limited to a single camera. Huawei made the decision to include two cameras on the P20 Lite, which are located vertically on the left, the same as on the standard P20 and iPhone X. The camera is slightly raised and consists of two sensors with 16+2MP and f/2.2 apertures, and the front-facing camera is 16MP.
With respect to the quality of the photos, we'll give you an in-depth verdict about the camera in our full review. So far, the camera app seems great with many different modes to choose from, including Pro (available for both photos and videos), Night, Panorama, HDR, and AR lense.
A winning package?
At first glance, it looks like you have a high-end device in front of you, but looking at the technical specifications, it's more like the Huawei P Smart than the iPhone X. At its heart is the Kirin 659, a chip that's already proven itself with other devices we've tested (such as the Honor 9 Lite or P Smart).
Perhaps Huawei should have offered a newer chip, but with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory expandable by microSD, plus Android 8.0 Oreo and EMUI 8.0 which will be there straight out of the box, the Kirin 659 shouldn't cause any problems in everyday use. It's also packing a 3,000 mAh battery which has remained unchanged following the P10 Lite.
Kirin 659, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory expandable with microSD, and 3000 mAh battery
Early Verdict
This mid-range device does not disappoint with it's high-end exterior and technical specifications that are decent for a mid-range. For now, they at least look good on paper. It packs a processor that isn't the best or latest but it has been reliable in other devices. It has a good RAM and internal memory package that with the support of 4G+, Oreo and EMUI 8.0, should provide a smooth user experience overall. However, you should take this first impression with a grain of salt, as we'll be doing an in depth review of the device's performance.
There are other small but important features that many will find useful: Dual SIM support, USB Type C, the dual camera on the back, face unlocking and the notch. Not all of them are fundamental in everyday use, but they are still nice to have available on a device in this range
For many users, the Huawei P20 Lite could be the iPhone X they can't afford (with its appearance only of course). The price tag isn't necessarily cheap and doesn't make it one of the best value smartphones at the moment, as there are other devices on the market with the same specifications for less. But, those phones don't look like an iPhone X. For now, we're not sure if the P20 Lite will be available stateside, but we'll keep you updated as always.
