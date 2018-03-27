P20 Lite hands-on: an iPhone X with a Huawei soul

The Huawei P20 Lite made a surprise debut and is already available to purchase in several stores in Europe at the price of 369 Euros (or around 450 dollars). Does the price reflect the new design choices and features introduced to the Lite family?

Huawei P20 Lite design and build quality

Looks can be deceiving

Looking at the P20 Lite, the first impressions are that it is similar to the iPhone X. This isn't necessarily a bad thing considering that it's a mid-range phone. The P20 Lite isn't compromising on the premium glass and metal look. On the front is its 5.84-inch, 19:9 FHD+ resolution display, which is almost bezel-less and has a notch.

The P20 Lite has a FullView display with a notch

The slim body of the phone (71.2x148.6 x7.4 mm) with its rounded corners is definitely inspired by Apple, but at the same time, some features are also characteristic of the Huawei and Honor family of devices.

The P20 Lite measures 71.2x148.6x7.4 mm. / © AndroidPIT

On the back, in addition to the fingerprint reader, there is another new feature for the Lite line: a double camera that protrudes slightly from the body. The USB Type C port is located along the bottom edge of the device to charge it. The physical keys remain on the right side and are easy to reach.

The double camera has landed on the Lite line. / © AndroidPIT

Notch and facial recognition

As we mentioned, Huawei have included the notch, which was introduced by Essential and made popular by the iPhone X. This feature has already been adopted by several flagships and we can expect to see it on many more high-end phones this year. In this price range, however, it is still a rarity, and many users will appreciate this design choice. Of course, time will tell if the apps will work properly even if the notch is there.

The P20 Lite has a dual rear camera

In addition to the notch, the device can be unlocked with a smile! In other words, by using face recognition. In order to make this possible, the 16MP front camera comes into play: we will test the accuracy and timing of unlocking as soon as we receive the device in the editorial office, but I expect it will function in a similar way to the View 10.

The notch also reaches the mid-low range. / © AndroidPIT

Introducing the dual camera

Until now, the Lite line has been limited to a single camera. Huawei made the decision to include two cameras on the P20 Lite, which are located vertically on the left, the same as on the standard P20 and iPhone X. The camera is slightly raised and consists of two sensors with 16+2MP and f/2.2 apertures, and the front-facing camera is 16MP.

With respect to the quality of the photos, we'll give you an in-depth verdict about the camera in our full review. So far, the camera app seems great with many different modes to choose from, including Pro (available for both photos and videos), Night, Panorama, HDR, and AR lense.

The camera in action! / © AndroidPIT

A winning package?

At first glance, it looks like you have a high-end device in front of you, but looking at the technical specifications, it's more like the Huawei P Smart than the iPhone X. At its heart is the Kirin 659, a chip that's already proven itself with other devices we've tested (such as the Honor 9 Lite or P Smart).



Perhaps Huawei should have offered a newer chip, but with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory expandable by microSD, plus Android 8.0 Oreo and EMUI 8.0 which will be there straight out of the box, the Kirin 659 shouldn't cause any problems in everyday use. It's also packing a 3,000 mAh battery which has remained unchanged following the P10 Lite.