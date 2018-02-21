Why you should be more excited for the P20 than the S9

Samsung and Huawei are ready to bring out the big guns. Samsung will take the stage on February 26 in Barcelona and Huawei will unveil its new flagships one month later, on March 27, in Paris. They are the devices that are currently raising the most passion in the Android universe despite the differences between them, and personally I believe that the innovations of the P20 will take us further in technology than those of the S9, which seems a little bit stagnant.

Artificial Intelligence vs. Bixby

Yes, it's always fun to laugh at Bixby's expense. Honestly, I don't think the Bixby assistant is as useful as Huawei's neural calculus applications for processing your photos. On the other hand, Samsung's determination to establish another voice assistant in the face of such strong opposition is both arrogant and oddly brave. It's hard not to admire such a demonstration of courage. After all, Google Assistant is in more languages and works better.

But Huawei has been able to take advantage of its efforts in artificial intelligence and apply them to a section that all users are very interested in, photography.

But Huawei's possibilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning do not end here. The Kirin 970 has an NPU module that Huawei already uses for three functions, there is a fourth on the way and an endless number of possibilities to discover. We have already seen what this processor is capable of in the Mate 10 when it comes to camera settings, energy saving and translation. Then there's also noise reduction in calls and other miscellaneous tasks that can benefit from the NPU.

Opinion by Luis Ortega Huawei's focus on AI is a more forward-looking attitude than Samsung's

Three cameras vs. variable aperture

In this case the balance is somewhat more even, at least at first glance. Both functions are new because no smartphone has ever included them.

Samsung is going to equip its new flagships (according to rumors, anyway) with a camera that will be able to switch between two apertures. In this way we can choose an aperture of f/1.5 for situations with low ambient light or f/2.4 for bright environments. A good solution to improve the entry of light in an area that had been stagnant since the beginning of mobile phones. Below you can see how this new technology is supposed to work.