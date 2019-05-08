Huawei wins the battle for my pocket, but not the war

The Huawei P30 Pro managed to take the place in my pocket that for a long time has been reserved for the Pixel 3 XL. The Chinese flagship has managed to convince me to abandon the Made by Google smartphone. However, Huawei has only won this battle, the war is still far from over.

It's not easy to get a Pixel out of my hands...

If you've been following us for some time and you've read some of my articles or reviews, you know for sure that getting me to give up my beloved Pixel (any version, like the Nexus phones of the past) is really difficult.

Especially in recent years, Google has decided to put its foot down when it comes to producing solid devices, continuing the tradition of stock Android and improving the photographic capabilities which easily outperforms (in many situations) the competition. As the camera (or rather, the cameras) is the most important feature for me in a smartphone, Google has been able to keep me attached to its devices for almost the whole year and convince me to move to the next model each time it is available.

The Pixel 3 XL remained with me until the arrival of P30 Pro. / © AndroidPIT

As much as I love my Pixel 3 XL, and as much as I haven't found a smartphone that can capture the same colors in photos yet (Xiaomi or Apple smartphones are very close but this is another matter), there are situations where objectively I would have appreciated the presence of multiple photosensors with different focal lengths.

Yes, Google's AI-assisted digital zoom does its job very well and yes, image processing that allows you to take impossible pictures in the dark via Night Sight mode is great. But, having a telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens would certainly have made the photographic experience more enjoyable!