Huawei wins the battle for my pocket, but not the war
The Huawei P30 Pro managed to take the place in my pocket that for a long time has been reserved for the Pixel 3 XL. The Chinese flagship has managed to convince me to abandon the Made by Google smartphone. However, Huawei has only won this battle, the war is still far from over.
It's not easy to get a Pixel out of my hands...
If you've been following us for some time and you've read some of my articles or reviews, you know for sure that getting me to give up my beloved Pixel (any version, like the Nexus phones of the past) is really difficult.
Especially in recent years, Google has decided to put its foot down when it comes to producing solid devices, continuing the tradition of stock Android and improving the photographic capabilities which easily outperforms (in many situations) the competition. As the camera (or rather, the cameras) is the most important feature for me in a smartphone, Google has been able to keep me attached to its devices for almost the whole year and convince me to move to the next model each time it is available.
As much as I love my Pixel 3 XL, and as much as I haven't found a smartphone that can capture the same colors in photos yet (Xiaomi or Apple smartphones are very close but this is another matter), there are situations where objectively I would have appreciated the presence of multiple photosensors with different focal lengths.
Yes, Google's AI-assisted digital zoom does its job very well and yes, image processing that allows you to take impossible pictures in the dark via Night Sight mode is great. But, having a telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens would certainly have made the photographic experience more enjoyable!
...and that's where Huawei has succeeded!
That's where the Huawei P30 Pro comes in. The Chinese manufacturer's smartphone immediately attracted my attention thanks to its elegant design, bright colors and camera specs that, on paper, seemed unbeatable. At the end of the launch event held in Paris, I decided to insert my SIM card into the device immediately and go out onto the street to do some tests.
It didn't take too long to convince me. The 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, combined with the ability to capture entire landscapes thanks to the ultra wide-angle camera that can also be used for macro photography, plus the main sensor with 40 megapixels, bewitched me from the first moment. Not to mention the photos in the dark, the first ones that can clearly surpass the shots of my Pixel 3 XL.
Thanks to these excellent first impressions, the Huawei P30 Pro has earned a well-deserved extension of the trial period and, you know what? It's still not out of my pocket! The infinite 4,200 mAh battery that can recharge in a flash and the excellent performance of the Kirin 980 chip has contributed to making the P30 Pro the ideal companion for my type of use.
Of course, I miss the front stereo speakers of the Pixel 3 XL and the incredible selfie cameras (in my opinion still unbeatable today). However, the creative advantages of the new Huawei flagship and the peace of mind of being able to go out for an entire weekend while leaving the charger at home are keeping me away from my beloved Pixel.
Now the ball is back in Google's court, it will be up to the Big G to present a product that can convince me to give up everything that Huawei can do with its P30 Pro in exchange for my loyalty.
More cameras, better quality, more battery and a more powerful chipset... What do you expect from the next smartphone Made by Google? Have you also been intrigued by the P30 Pro? Let us know!
