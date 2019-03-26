Huawei has just wrapped up the presentation of the brand new Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, but the smartphones didn't take the stage alone. Alongside the new handsets, Huawei unveiled new wearable tech with an emphasis on fashion, for both your wrist and your face.

Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant

First up were two updates to the last year's Huawei Watch GT, which we appreciated for its simplicity.The watches are now available in 42mm and 46mm size options, with ceramic bezels and a stainless steel casing. You can change the look with QuickFit straps. Colors now include dark green, black, orange, black, white and brown. Both run Huawei's Lite OS and will work with Android and iOS devices. They are certified with 5ATM water resistance.

The Huawei Watch GT Active could be an explicit challenge to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. In addition to the sports modes of its predecessor, it adds a new triathlon mode with real-time coaching and extra health and fitness features like sleep monitoring. The Active offers a nice 14 day battery life.

could be an explicit challenge to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. In addition to the sports modes of its predecessor, it adds a new triathlon mode with real-time coaching and extra health and fitness features like sleep monitoring. The Active offers a nice 14 day battery life. The Huawei Watch GT Elegant, as its name indicates, is more refined and stylish. It's smaller and more discreet, with 1.2-inch, 390 x 290 HD AMOLED display. It should deliver 7 days of battery life.

It's shake up time for our #HUAWEIWATCHGT range as we introduce new active and elegant editions. There’s one to suit every personality! pic.twitter.com/g4gn1zX0YA — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) March 26, 2019

European pricing for the new Huawei Watch GT variants is 229 Euros for the Elegant and 249 Euros for the Active.

Smart glasses to make you 'even more handsome'

Let's face it, smart glasses are a tough look to pull off and many people do find them ugly, even though attitudes are slowly changing. Huawei is trying to pitch wearable tech that is both classy and convenient. To this end it has partnered with Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster for its new range of smart glasses.

The future is now! Together with Gentle Monster we have joined forces to take your wearable intelligence to the next level with #HUAWEI X GENTLE MONSTER EYEWEAR. pic.twitter.com/MrgO2esXK4 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) March 26, 2019

Indeed, it's claimed that these smart glasses will make you even more handsome than you are already, you sexy devil. How does this fashion function? Without ugly buttons, and every smoothly integrated into a lightweight frame. And you can pick up a phone call. It's very convenient.

How Huawei tech fits into Gentel Monster style. / © Huawei

Gentle Monster's particular style may be a matter of taste, but Huawei is showing that it won't stop trying to develop wearables that people's vanity won't stop them from actually using. No, these aren't the anticipated Huawei AR glasses (they don't even have cameras), but more of a wireless headset for making calls. They come in both regular and shaded (sunglasses) versions.

Naturally, US consumers won't be offered these futuristic delights, on account of the communists scraping all the national secrets off your eyeballs. But for the rest, these new smart glasses will arrive to intensify our handsomeness levels in July.

What do you think of Huawei's wearables?