Huawei unveils its EMUI 9.1 update schedule

A few weeks ago, Huawei unveiled his list of devices that would receive EMUI 9.1. The Chinese manufacturer has now published its first deployment schedule for the update on the Reddit community website, with around 20 smartphones to receive EMUI 9.1 this summer.

In these dark times for Huawei, the brand is trying to remain positive and confident about its future. In order to reassure users, the Chinese manufacturer is increasing announcements about software updates and monitoring for its users. The announcements around EMUI 9.1, the latest version of the Huawei and Honor user interface, are therefore not surprising.

In a previous press release issued two months ago, Huawei confirmed a long list of smartphones (49 devices in total) that will receive EMUI 9.1. Today, it publishes its first update calendar for about twenty phones. The deployment of EMUI 9.1 will begin on June 27. Here is the complete list:

June 2019

July 2019

August 2019

In September, Huawei could publish a second calendar for other smartphones. With regards to Android Q, the manufacturer promised a few days ago that its users were their first priority and that Huawei smartphones and tablets will continue to receive Android security and version updates as normal. The most popular smartphones at the moment, such as the P30 series, will have access to Android Q. Its status as Google's preferred partner, as a member of the beta program, should make things easier.

Is your Huawei smartphone on the list?