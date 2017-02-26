Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic: sporty smartwatches from MWC

Where the original Huawei Watch fell short, the Huawei Watch 2 is here to redeem it. While being one of the most well-deigned and watch-like smartwatches, the original wasn't the sportiest, so it's hard to imagine wearing it for fitness. That's where the Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic come in.

Both Huawei Watch 2 devices run Android Wear 2.0, and have GPS, an optical HR sensor and NFC for Android Pay. Huawei also has its own fitness app with a virtual coach, but you can also use third part apps with it. Both watches have a 1.2-inch display and 390 x 390 resolution. Under the hood, they're packing a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 2 GB of internal storage. Since these are sportier, they also have IP68 certification for staying dry in outdoor activities. The 420 mAh battery should last about two days.

The Huawei Watch 2 was presented at MWC 2016. / © AndroidPIT

The difference between the two devices lies mostly in 4G capability; the Watch 2 has it while the Watch 2 Classic does not. That being said, the deciding factor for those looking to purchase either one is also aesthetic preference. In terms of design, the Watch 2 looks the sportiest due to the silicone straps. The Watch 2 Classic is the classier-looking of the two devices, with a stainless steel bezel and leather straps. Otherwise, there's not much difference between the two. And, for now, the price is unknown but expected to be around $350 when it is released in April in the US.

The Huawei Watch 2 has a sporty look and is available in a variety of color. / © AndroidPIT

Here are the best smartwatches from last year

Huawei Watch 2 Huawei Watch 2 Classic Model: Sorry, not yet available! Huawei Watch 2 Classic Manufacturer: Huawei Huawei Battery size: 420 mAh 420 mAh Screen size: 1.2 in 1.2 in Screen: 390 x 390 pixels (460 ppi) 390 x 390 pixels (460 ppi) Android version: Android Wear Android Wear User interface: Stock Android Sorry, not yet available! Internal storage: 2 GB 2 GB Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Connectivity: LTE, NFC NFC, Bluetooth

What do you think of the new Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic? Do you think they're a big enough improvement over the Huawei Watch?