Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic: sporty smartwatches from MWC
Where the original Huawei Watch fell short, the Huawei Watch 2 is here to redeem it. While being one of the most well-deigned and watch-like smartwatches, the original wasn't the sportiest, so it's hard to imagine wearing it for fitness. That's where the Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic come in.
Both Huawei Watch 2 devices run Android Wear 2.0, and have GPS, an optical HR sensor and NFC for Android Pay. Huawei also has its own fitness app with a virtual coach, but you can also use third part apps with it. Both watches have a 1.2-inch display and 390 x 390 resolution. Under the hood, they're packing a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 2 GB of internal storage. Since these are sportier, they also have IP68 certification for staying dry in outdoor activities. The 420 mAh battery should last about two days.
Available in Carbon Black, Dynamic Orange, Titanium Grey, Concrete Grey. Pick your sports style. #HuaweiWatch2 #HuaweiMWC2017 #MWC2017 pic.twitter.com/FbzJykpI4i— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 26, 2017
The difference between the two devices lies mostly in 4G capability; the Watch 2 has it while the Watch 2 Classic does not. That being said, the deciding factor for those looking to purchase either one is also aesthetic preference. In terms of design, the Watch 2 looks the sportiest due to the silicone straps. The Watch 2 Classic is the classier-looking of the two devices, with a stainless steel bezel and leather straps. Otherwise, there's not much difference between the two. And, for now, the price is unknown but expected to be around $350 when it is released in April in the US.
|Huawei Watch 2
|Huawei Watch 2 Classic
|Model:
|Sorry, not yet available!
|Huawei Watch 2 Classic
|Manufacturer:
|Huawei
|Huawei
|Battery size:
|420 mAh
|420 mAh
|Screen size:
|1.2 in
|1.2 in
|Screen:
|390 x 390 pixels (460 ppi)
|390 x 390 pixels (460 ppi)
|Android version:
|Android Wear
|Android Wear
|User interface:
|Stock Android
|Sorry, not yet available!
|Internal storage:
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Chipset:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100
|Connectivity:
|LTE, NFC
|NFC, Bluetooth
What do you think of the new Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic? Do you think they're a big enough improvement over the Huawei Watch?
