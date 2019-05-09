2019 iPhones are going to be lumpy

There are already several rumors about this year's iPhone models, some more reliable than others. The new camera arrangement, located in an enlarged hump on the back of the smartphone - on all planned models - is considered confirmed.

It is quite certain that Apple will present three new iPhone models again this year in September. Just the successors of the iPhone XS (Max) and the iPhone XR. They will probably be called iPhone XI and XI Max. A name for the successor of the iPhone XR has not yet appeared in the previous leaks.

Already a while ago the well-known and reliable Leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) showed render images of the new camera module of the Apple smartphones. Now it's here again. The current pictures show the hunchback camera module with three cameras on the two larger iPhone models with more details than before. But the new iPhone XR is also supposed to get such a hump.

On the iPhone XI (Max), the cameras are arranged in the hump as a triangle. The LED flash is located above the single right camera. The close-up of the camera module shows that the individual lenses are also countersunk once again and fitted with a glass cover.

The hump on the back of the iPhone 2019 / © OnLeaks & CashKaro

The iPhone XR 2019 looks very similar - only the third camera is missing. The LED flash is located in their place. The new render images also show that the notch, which includes Face ID technology, is here to stay will be the same size as the current models. The cheapest model will continue to use an LCD panel, while the other iPhones will use OLED screens.

What else we know about the new iPhones

While the design of the new Apple phones has already been shown several times, there are still no details about the actual camera. The well-known business analyst and Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo expressed some time ago the suspicion that it will be a wide-angle, a telephoto and an ultra-wide-angle lens. This would not be surprising, as many smartphone manufacturers currently rely on this combination.

The iPhone XR 2019 is also lumpy. / © OnLeaks & Pricebaba

It is also safe to say that we will not find a USB-C port on Apple's devices in 2019 either. The manufacturer should continue to use its own Lightning connection, but allegedly use a USB-C charger on a Lightning charger. Furthermore, the smartphones are expected to run with the new A13 bionic processor, which is manufactured using the 7-nanometer process.

Apple traditionally presents its new iPhones in September. Until then there might be some leaks, which will probably tell you more about the camera equipment.

What do you think of the new design? Let us know in the comments.