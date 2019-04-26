iPhone XI design and some features leaked online

The iPhone 11 is slowly starting to reveal their secrets. Not only did renderings appear on the web, but several technical features were also leaked. Let us look at all this more closely.

The information comes to us as often from famous leakers, in our case it is @OnLeaks which transmitted to the cashkaro site a rendering of what would be the iPhone XI. The camera keeps the (now classic look) of the previous iPhone but there is a big change at the back: the photo module is much bigger. Why? Simply because it houses 3 cameras, arranged in the shape of a triangle. Perhaps you wonder why they are not placed horizontally, here again the reason is simple: they are too big for that.

Apple is focusing on the photo experience, hoping to compete with devices such as the Huawei P30 Pro, champion of photophones, or the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Google Pixel 3, which are also very good in this area. This seems logical, and above all it confirms previous rumors.

You can get an idea of the design by watching the video below, made by CashKaro from the renderings.