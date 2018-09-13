Already sold on an iPhone Xs? Here’s where you can buy it

Apple has revealed its new generation of iPhones; the Xs, Xs Max and Xr. Of course, you can wander into your local Apple Store and buy the new devices for the official retail price, but there are other ways to get your hands on the new iPhones.

You can pre-order the new iPhone Xs and Xs Max from Friday, September 14. The flagship iPhones will launch the following Friday on September 21. For the ‘affordable’ iPhone Xr, pre-orders start on Friday, October 19. The Xr will launch a week later on October 26.

Apple 'affordable' iPhone could be the most popular of the three. / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

Buy a new iPhone from an Apple Store

If you walk into an Apple store later this month looking to buy an unlocked iPhone, an Xs with 64 GB of internal storage will set you back $999 in the US. The larger Xs Max costs $100 more, starting at $1099 for the 64 GB version. The iPhone Xr will launch at $749 for the 64 GB version.

The full list of prices in the US and UK:

iPhone Xs 64 GB - $/£999

iPhone Xs 256 GB - $/£1149

iPhone Xs 512GB - $/£1349

iPhone Xs Max 64 GB - $/£1099

iPhone Xs Max 256 GB - $/£1249

iPhone Xs Max 512GB - $/£1449

iPhone Xr 64 GB - $/£749

iPhone Xr 128 GB - $/£799

iPhone Xr 256 GB - $/£899

The identical price in pounds and dollars is not good news for UK customers. At today's exchange rate, an iPhone Xs Max 512GB at £1449 is more like $1,891 - ouch!

Pick up an iPhone from a carrier in the US

The new iPhone will, of course, launch with selected carries in the US. Buying from a carrier allows you to spread the cost of your device over a longer period - typically 24 months.

Apple said that it is working with more carriers than ever. / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

In the US, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon are all offering the new iPhone Xs, Xs Max and Xr. Prices start at around $50 a month, and as is usually the case with Apple, there is no price difference between the carriers. You can check out the full list below.

iPhone Xs 64 GB - $49.91/month.

iPhone Xs 256 GB - $56.16/month

iPhone Xs 512GB - $64.50/month

iPhone Xs Max 64 GB - $54.08/month.

iPhone Xs Max 256 GB - $60.33/month

iPhone Xs Max 512GB - $68.66/month

iPhone Xr 64 GB - $37.41/month

iPhone Xr 128 GB - $39.50/month

iPhone Xr 256 GB - $43.66/month

T-Mobile is offering customers up to $300 towards the cost of a new iPhone with an eligible trade. The trade-in value will be spread across your 24-month contract, so your bill will come down a touch each month as a result. Comcast Xfinity is also offering a similar $300 trade-in deal.

Pick an iPhone from a carrier in the UK

We are still waiting on full pricing details from UK carriers, but we do know that some networks are asking customers to register an interest before release. The iPhone Xr, which is coming to the UK in October, along with the Xs and Xs Max will be available on EE, Sky Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Vodafone and Three.

EE claims that all three of the new iPhones will get the fastest 4G speeds in the UK than more places than any other network. Make of that what you will…

On Sky Mobile, the iPhone Xr will be eligible for its Swap12 and Swap24 plans, which allow customers to switch out their phones every one or two years as part of the contract.

Vodafone asked customers to register an interest in the new devices before pre-orders opens on Friday. Virgin Mobile does not list the new Apple devices yet but says they will be up on Friday in time for the pre-order party.

Let us know if you've seen any more great offers on the 2018 Apple iPhones by leaving us a comment below.