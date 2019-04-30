Is this the new foldable Motorola RAZR?

Vintage is in fashion, and the world of technology is no exception to this trend. That's why Motorola is currently preparing a new version of the Motorola RAZR, one of its most iconic phones (along with the StarTAC) that appeared in the 2000s.

For its grand return, the RAZR will be a foldable smartphone. Several images published on the Chinese social network, Weibo, and then taken up by SlashLeaks, reveal the design of the device. Is this really the new Motorola RAZR? It is still too early to know.

An old-fashioned design

While Samsung has postponed the launch of its first folding smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, and Huawei is about to launch its own, the Mate X, in June, Motorola continues to work on its folding smartphone. However, unlike the competition, the manufacturer, now owned by Lenovo, looks set to offer a more traditional concept with a vertical screen that folds in half. Aesthetically, we would therefore be very close to the original design of the RAZR. That's enough to satisfy many fans.

This is what the reboot of the Motorola RAZR would look like. / © SlashLeaks

For the moment, it is not known whether, like the Galaxy Fold, the smartphone will also offer an external display. The packaging, which is triangular in shape, is also presented. Various accessories, such as a charger, charging dock, cover, headphones and a USB-C/jack adapter, are also visible, but it remains to be seen whether these images are authentic.

An original box and a lot of accessories. / © SlashLeaks

In any case, this new Motorola RAZR, according to information from the Wall Street Journal, should be marketed at a price close to 1,500 US dollars. However, no information on its release date is known. As for specifications, there again, it's a blur. Several rumors suggest the presence of a Snapdragon 710 processor and 4 GB of RAM but nothing has yet been confirmed.

The RAZR was launched by Motorola at the end of 2005. / © Motorola

What do you think of these leaks of the new Motorola RAZR?