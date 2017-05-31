Is your phone at risk of being infected with adware thanks to one of these apps?

Not too long ago, security researchers unmasked several game apps in the Google Play Store that were just a front for insidious adware. At the time, the researches didn't list the relevant apps (which had apparently already infected somewhere between 5 -18 million smartphones), but now we've got a clearer picture of which apps we should avoid or uninstall. Interestingly enough, the majority of apps have a common trait - the name Judy.

Profit-driven malware developers have managed to create their own money printing machine in the Google Play Store, and it's all thanks to a simple update. 41 apps from the Korean developer Kiniwini - which are available in the Play Store under the ENISTUDIO corp brand - were updated with adware code. It's still unclear whether the company did this deliberately or if one of the developers (ab)used their position to insert the code. What is certain thought is that the apps had been available for download for quite some time, and only recently (and almost simultaneously) received the malicious code per update. The oldest updates date back to April 2016, which makes both the scope and duration of the attack unclear.

An adware infected app hiding behind a 4.2 star rating / © Checkpoint

The security researchers from Checkpoint were also able to identify the same malware in other third-party apps, increasing the potential spread of infected users up to 36.5 million. In the meantime, all Judy apps have been banned from the Play Store, but if you are using one of the following apps on your device, you should uninstall them now.

Fashion Judy: Snow Queen style

Animal Judy: Persian cat care

Fashion Judy: Pretty rapper

Fashion Judy: Teacher style

Animal Judy: Dragon care

Chef Judy: Halloween Cookies

Fashion Judy: Wedding Party

Animal Judy: Teddy Bear care

Fashion Judy: Bunny Girl Style

Fashion Judy: Frozen Princess

Chef Judy: Triangular Kimbap

Chef Judy: Udong Maker – Cook

Fashion Judy: Uniform style

Animal Judy: Rabbit care

Fashion Judy: Vampire style

Animal Judy: Nine-Tailed Fox

Chef Judy: Jelly Maker – Cook

Chef Judy: Chicken Maker

Animal Judy: Sea otter care

Animal Judy: Elephant care

Judy’s Happy House

Chef Judy: Hotdog Maker – Cook

Chef Judy: Birthday Food Maker

Fashion Judy: Wedding day

Fashion Judy: Waitress style

Chef Judy: Character Lunch

Chef Judy: Picnic Lunch Maker

Animal Judy: Rudolph care

Judy’s Hospital:pediatrics

Fashion Judy: Country style

Animal Judy: Feral Cat care

Fashion Judy: Twice Style

Fashion Judy: Myth Style

Animal Judy: Fennec Fox care

Animal Judy: Dog care

Fashion Judy: Couple Style

Animal Judy: Cat care

Fashion Judy: Halloween style

Fashion Judy: EXO Style

Chef Judy: Dalgona Maker

Chef Judy: ServiceStation Food

Judy’s Spa Salon

커플디데이 (커플기념일, 위젯)

Dog Music (Relax)

카카오톡 대화분석기

황금기 알리미 (여성달력)

100억 가계부

KatocPic(카톡픽) – 카톡프로필

필수추천 무료어플 77

Spring-It’s stylish, it’s sexy

Crafting Guide for Minecraft

The adware managed to secretly bypass "Bouncer" - Google's Play Store protection mechanism. All of the technical details and an overview of the code is explained in a Checkpoint blogpost. What the "infected" app does is quite simple - it loads and clicks visible (and hidden in the background) ad banners. Those banner impressions and clicks then give the adware author a nice boost in illegitimate sales. Another unpleasant side effect is that the original app, which might have been useful in the beginning, now becomes unusable and leaches off your mobile data.

The fact that the apps continued to maintain their strong ratings in the Play Store can also be attributed to the skill of adware creators. Often, users are forced to give five-star ratings in apps in order to continue using them or they are tricked into giving ratings by other means.

Users of Android smartphones are hardly able to defend themselves against such spontaneous attacks. Anti-malware apps can only advise against installing an app, but they do not remove malware or prevent its installation due to system restrictions. Real protection is only done at the kernel level, and this is only happens with the (infrequent) system updates.

Have you been affected by this adware issue? Let us know in the comments below.