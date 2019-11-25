6 last minute gift cards that will save your Christmas shopping

Christmas is approaching and there is little shopping time: shipments are not as fast as hoped, outside it's cold and it's hard to find a parking space. How do you get your hands on the latest device or gadget in the shop window? If you're desperate to find a last-minute gift, this article could be for you!

Amazon gift certificate: freedom of choice

Amazon offers a lot of interesting gift ideas but if you're reading this article it's because you don't know what to buy or you're late to get the package to its destination before Christmas. Why not opt for a gift card? Better than cash and much wiser than choosing randomly: after all, if you haven't been able to find something interesting in the world's largest virtual store, that doesn't mean the person directly concerned won't be able to do it.

The idea is even more attractive when you consider the different options with which vouchers are offered: gift box, greeting card sent by post, an original bookmark or an email with or without a customizable photo. Prices range from $/£/€20 to $/£/€200.

Google Play Store gift cards: for those who always have an Android in their pocket

This is not just a gift card because all purchases will be exclusively digital. At first it might seem like a limitation, but in reality, it is a very original gift that gives the green light to the purchase of those contents often snubbed because of laziness or because they are considered superfluous.

On the Play Store, using the gift card, you can stock up on music, films, books, magazines, applications: everything you've always thought of buying but that you've always resisted is there to wait for you. What are you waiting for to surprise your Androidian acquaintances with an original Google Play gift card? You can buy them from some physical retailers specified on the official page or directly online.

Apple Store gift card: for iPhone and iPad fans

If your friends are immersed in the Apple ecosystem, they'll love an iTunes gift card. The vouchers allow you to buy music, movies, TV programs, apps, books and everything available on the App Store. There are, again, several way to get them.

Gift cards can be purchased from the official Apple website or from certain physical stores. You can send the gift card directly via email, the best solution when time is short or if you want to save on paper.

Spotify gift card: for music lovers

I am sure that among your group of relatives and friends there is also one who can not live without his or her favorite playlists, who always has headphones ready in their pocket and that expresses themselves with musical quotes. Well, we have the solution for you: a Spotify gift card, one of the most used and appreciated streaming music services in the world.

Buying a gift card is very simple: you can physically go to one of the stores specified on the official page of the site, or buy an e-card from the comfort of your home. To do so, all you have to do is access the site, log in, choose the amount according to your generosity and enter the recipient's data.

Netflix gift card: all the cinema at home

What do you think about the possibility of giving a few months of subscription to Netflix to your friend passionate about movies, TV series, and cartoons? The popular streaming platform offers different types of subscriptions to suit different pockets and needs.

To purchase a Netflix gift card you will need to go to one of the authorized retailers and choose the cut you prefer from those available ($/£/€15, $/£/€25 or $/£/€50). To take advantage of the credit just go to the official website, log in and enter the code in the space dedicated. Don't forget that, if you are new to Netflix, you can also take advantage of a one-month free trial. It's the perfect gift for film lovers and for all those who, with the arrival of winter, do not want to leave the sofa at home!

Do you have any other last-minute gift ideas? Hurry up and share them, we're so close to Christmas!