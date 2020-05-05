Lenovo's new gaming smartphone looks insane!

The good guys at XDA Developers have obtained renders and specs of a new gaming smartphone from Lenovo. The company behind the popular Motorola smartphones is set to capture mobile gamers with some impressive hardware.

The Lenovo Legion will become the first Android smartphone to launch under the Legion Gaming brand. The Chinese manufacturer has pulled out all the stops here, according to the renders and specifications uncovered today. Our colleagues have managed to get their hands on unreleased teaser videos, which detail some of the technical specifications as well as the innovative design of the new device.

Design: centrally located pop-up camera

The most striking thing about this design, compared to regular smartphones, is the placement of both the rear and front camera modules. As you can see in the images below, the rear cameras are located much closer to the middle of the back of the phone, and it's quite an unnerving look at first glance. When the phone is held in landscape mode for gaming, however, this will ensure that the player's hands do not cover the camera in any way. It's a smart move that I'm surprised has not been explored earlier than this.

The placement of the rear camera is certainly interesting. / © XDA Developers

For the front camera, there is also something unusual going on. Rather than go with a notch or hole-punched display, both of which are not ideal for playing games - Lonovo has adopted a selfie camera system similar to that of the Asus ZenFone 6. It's a flip-up design, but rather than placement at the top of the phone, this one flips up from the middle so that when held in landscape mode, it's centrally located at the top of the device.

The selfie camera is a flip-up design, placed centrally when held in landscape. / © XDA Developers

Both of these camera placement decisions should cause chaos when trying to shoot photos in the regular portrait mode, but that is unlikely to be a huge concern for gamers. The USB-C port is also located at the side of the device, which becomes the bottom when held in gaming mode. Lenovo is going all-in on the target market here, banking on the fact that designing a smartphone to be held horizontally, rather than vertically, is the way to capture this market. For sound, there are full symmetrical 65mm dual speakers. The battery is a 5,000mAh dual-cell design.

Display: a 144 Hz FHD+ screen

The display is rumored to be a 2340×1080 resolution (FHD+) panel running at 144 Hz. We have seen this refresh rate already on the Nubia RedMagic 5G, and it will guarantee ultra-smooth visuals for even the most fast-paced games. The source said they don't know if the display technology is LCD or OLED. The touch sampling rate will be 270Hz.

The USB-C port is also placed favorably for gamers. / © XDA Developers

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm's top processor, the Snapdragon 865, is used as the SoC. This is not a huge surprise, given that gaming smartphones require the faster chips in the business in order to be able to run games at the highest possible graphics settings with little-to-no slowdown. We've seen this chip in other gaming phones such as the Xiaomi Black Shark 3. The Qualcomm chip will ensure a smooth gaming performance, no matter what you play. The storage will be UFS 3.0 and the RAM will be LPDDR5, but we don't have any word on the exact numbers yet. The promo videos also talk about a new "3D cooling tower structure" with "dual heat pipe partitions", according to the source.

Software: Android 10 and 'Legion OS

The Lenovo Legion should launch with Android 10 out of the box alongside Lenovo’s ZUI 12 customization. We're expecting this to be rebranded as Legion OS, and it is safe to assume there will be some pretty serious going mode features baked into the operating system.

Price and release date

There is still no word on pricing or release date for the Lenovo Legion, but we expect this to be competitive in the market. The Nubia RedMagic 5G, for example, costs between $579 and $649, depending on the memory version. Somewhere in this ballpark would make sense for Lenovo. We'll let you know as soon as we have the details.

The image at the top of this article shows the Asus ROG Phone.