Moto G5 Plus: new leak reveals it's hardly plus size

We have another photo leak of the Moto G5 Plus which reveals, among other specs, that the display size is just 5.2 inches. The device is expected to be revealed along with the normal version of the Moto G5 at MWC, and is rumored to go on sale in March. Here are all the details on the new leak, plus a bit of information on a previous leak to compare it to.

The new leaked image and specs

The new leak of the Moto G5 Plus gives us plenty more information on the device. Instead of the 5.5 inches mentioned in a previous leak, this leak has a marketing sticker on the display which shows that it has a screen size of 5.2 inches. That means there won't be much of a size difference between the Plus version and the normal G5. Here's the tweet with the image from Roland Quandt, but the original source is a Google Plus user named Dan Cautella from Brazil.

Moto G5 Plus is gonna be 5.2in it seems (at least in Brasil, incl DTV receiver) as on this photo from https://t.co/7gg30LFX4f pic.twitter.com/Eyxf0kCLoz — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 8, 2017



There are other specs listed on the cover as well. The Moto G5 Plus will apparently be powered by a 3,000 mAh battery with TurboPower and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor (which might be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625). It will also have a 12 MP rapid focus camera, a fingerprint reader and NFC.



There won't be much of a size difference between the Plus version and the normal G5

Compared to the previous leak

We got a good look at all the angles of a Moto G5 prototype device in early January when it popped up on a Romanian online seller's website. The photos from older leak show that there will be a standard headphone jack and Micro USB charging port, rather than USB Type-C.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee 5.2 inches is too small to be considered a "Plus" size What do you think? 50 50 8 participants

These photos came with a list of specs that don't completely match those of this newer leak though, like a 5.5-inch display, a 3,080 mAh battery and a 13 MP camera. We think the specs from the new leak are more likely, since the sticker on the phone appeared to be from the manufacturer.

The powered-on homescreen and back of the Moto G5 Plus. / © OLX.ro

What do you think of the Moto G5 Plus? Do you like the design?