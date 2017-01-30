Moto G5: Leaks, specs and release details

Following hot on the heels of leaked information and images purportedly showing the Lenovo Moto G5 Plus, details of the Moto G5 have surfaced online, indicating that it'll be smaller (shocker!) than its Plus counterpart. Read on to check out the leaked specs.

Moto G5: price and release date

Unsurprisingly with Moto not having even announced the devices officially yet, there's not much indication of when the G5 will launch officially. Of course, with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona just around the corner, there's a good chance the new handset(s) will be shown off there.

However, it's also possible that we'll need to wait until around May to see the Moto G5, as the G4 was launched in May 2016. The invite below, timed for during MWC, would suggest otherwise though.

According to Brazilian site Tecnoblog, the G5 will carry the model number XT1672.

This invite suggests the Moto G5 could launch next month. / © Cnet

Moto G5: technical specifications

According to early leaked reports, the specs on the G5 will (unsurprisingly) be a little lower than those of the G5 Plus.

Lenovo Moto G5 tech specs Manufacturer Lenovo Battery 2,800 mAh Display 5 inches Resolution 1080p Front Camera 5 MP Rear Camera 13 MP Android Version Nougat (7.0) RAM 2GB Internal Storage 32GB (with MicroSD support) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 Other features Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n, LTE bands 1/3/5/7/28

Moto G5: design

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there's still no solid image leaks to confirm exactly what the G5 will look like. What is likely, however, is that it'll look a lot like the leaked images of the G5 Plus, but a little smaller.

A leaked image purporting to be the LG G5 Plus. / © OLX.ro

There's no confirmation if any of the G-branded devices will offer compatibility with Lenovo's extensible MotoMods system, but we're hoping they do.

Are you looking forward to the launch of the Lenovo Moto G5? Or do you prefer the G5 Plus instead? Let us know in the comments below!