Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ Android update: Nougat OTA has begun in Turkey

Samsung updated the Galaxy S6 Edge+ from Lollipop to Marshmallow, and finally to Nougat. Find out all of the latest Galaxy S6 Edge+ update news below.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ Android 5.1.1 Lollipop Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 7.0 Nougat Verizon Yes Yes Expected early 2017 T-Mobile Yes Yes Expected early 2017 AT&T Yes Yes Expected early 2017 Sprint Yes Yes Expected early 2017

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ Android Nougat update

Reports from Turkey are saying that the Galaxy S6 Edge+ (SM-G928C) is starting to receive Nougat upgrades there. The firmware with build number G928CXXU3CQC7 is rolling out to these devices over the air in phases, just like it did for the Note 5 last week. In addition to Nougat, the update is coming with March's security patch.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ Android Marshmallow update

Android Marshmallow started rolling out for the Galaxy S6 Edge+. Verizon already receiving updates and now T-Mobile customers will start receiving the update as soon as it hits their region. Updates roll out in waves so be patient.

The update for Android 6.0.1 and is 1.34 GB. The update comes with Wi-Fi calling, a feature that's part of previous Marshmallow updates for other devices. The update will also include other features standard in Marshmallow updates like Doze, Now on Tap and on-demand permissions.

There is still no word about Marshmallow for the other US carriers but we will let you know as soon as we hear anything more. For more information, visit our Android Marshmallow update overview.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ Android Lollipop update

The update comes in at 111.34 MB and brings battery optimizations and enhanced wireless charging features. Our AndroidPIT Brazil colleague noted that there wasn't much difference in the device's performance, in terms of fluidity and response, before and after the update, despite what the changelog claimed (which can be seen in Portuguese at the link).

As the S6 Edge+ already runs on the latest version of the Android OS, this update comes as something of a surprise.