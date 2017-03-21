Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ Android update: Nougat OTA has begun in Turkey

Samsung updated the Galaxy S6 Edge+ from Lollipop to Marshmallow, and finally to Nougat. Find out all of the latest Galaxy S6 Edge+ update news below.
|
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+
|Android 5.1.1 Lollipop
|Android 6.0 Marshmallow
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Verizon
|Yes
|Yes
|Expected early 2017
|T-Mobile
|Yes
|Yes
|Expected early 2017
|AT&T
|Yes
|Yes
|Expected early 2017
|Sprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Expected early 2017
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ Android Nougat update
Reports from Turkey are saying that the Galaxy S6 Edge+ (SM-G928C) is starting to receive Nougat upgrades there. The firmware with build number G928CXXU3CQC7 is rolling out to these devices over the air in phases, just like it did for the Note 5 last week. In addition to Nougat, the update is coming with March's security patch.
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ Android Marshmallow update
Android Marshmallow started rolling out for the Galaxy S6 Edge+. Verizon already receiving updates and now T-Mobile customers will start receiving the update as soon as it hits their region. Updates roll out in waves so be patient.
The update for Android 6.0.1 and is 1.34 GB. The update comes with Wi-Fi calling, a feature that's part of previous Marshmallow updates for other devices. The update will also include other features standard in Marshmallow updates like Doze, Now on Tap and on-demand permissions.
There is still no word about Marshmallow for the other US carriers but we will let you know as soon as we hear anything more. For more information, visit our Android Marshmallow update overview.
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ Android Lollipop update
The update comes in at 111.34 MB and brings battery optimizations and enhanced wireless charging features. Our AndroidPIT Brazil colleague noted that there wasn't much difference in the device's performance, in terms of fluidity and response, before and after the update, despite what the changelog claimed (which can be seen in Portuguese at the link).
As the S6 Edge+ already runs on the latest version of the Android OS, this update comes as something of a surprise.
What do you think about there being a significant software update so soon after a smartphone hits the market? Does it say something positive or negative about Samsung? Let us know in the comments.
I up date my phone recently Samsung Galaxy 6 edge plus to andriod but it's very bad working now for example when I use messenger or whats app during my call on them until 30 second good after 31 second it's cancelled and come up on screen no Internet make sure you cantcat network. Please any one can help me and when was the android 5.1 was very good condition how I can up date my phone to andriod 5.1
Thank you very much
Its great to see the marshamallow update on the Galaxy S6!
Just upgraded my S6 Edge Plus to Android 6.0 and it changed so much from, Themes, to side swipe to, MMS now doesn't work.
I'm one of users of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus.....please let me know when we are getting Marshmallow updates for my this device......waiting eagerly for that to happen
gree that this article is related to s6 edge +, but maybe Paula was thinking hastily that it's for s6 edge because of a bad experience from the latter. Having own both devices I could honestly say that it is really one's preference. I like the s6 edge because of the smaller size screen. I'm not really a big fan of bigger screen. Both devices look very sleek in their design and it's lighter than most phones out in the market I think. Haven't had an experience of overheating on both when charging but noticed that it does get warm when it's trying to search for a wifi connection in some locations I'm in at the moment. Wireless charging maybe the key to not overheat during charging. Samsung Pay on the edge+ for me is a feature I like, though it's in the early stages of the app since only a few banks and credit card companies support this, but of course in every new endeavors, you have to start somewhere and its going to get better, I'm sure of it. Lastly, I'm a fan of Android. I tried to orient myself to Apple devices before but found it sometimes it's OS doesn't make sense, maybe it's just me. I heard from some people that iOS is for tech challenge and Android is for tech savvies. Anybody heard that before?
Oh my goodness Its preference people I like the 5.7 screen also but if you don't that is you choice especially of you are not paying for it They are all great phones
Don't buy this phone. It's not worth the money. I purchased mine in June of 2015 and it had some odd problems (chronically overheating, turning it self off, etc.). I LOVED the look of this phone and I am a big fan of the Samsung operating platform (swipe texting, etc.). Being a loyal Samsung customer, I attributed the issues I was experiencing to user error and kept trying to figure out what I was doing wrong. In the mean time, I dropped it and got a very small, thin crack on the screen (I'm sure you know where this story is going....). Eventually I did some research and found that the software glitch in my s6 Edge that causes overheating and arbitrary power downs was fairly common. In July, I tried to take it back to my carrier, but they refused it due to the screen crack. Fair enough. I couldn't argue with that. On their advice, I took it to a Samsung kiosk at Best Buy. The Samsung techs at Best Buy assured me there was nothing I could've done to cause the problem and my warranty would still be honored, explaining that if a drop had caused the problem, THEN the warranty would be void. I sent it back to Samsung, just asking for the software glitch to be fixed, I did not expect (nor really want or need) them to fix the screen. They refused. Said I had "abused" the phone and would only acknowledge the cracked screen; they kept trying to avoid talking about the software glitch I had sent it back to have repaired. The woman I spoke with basically said the tech did acknowledge that it was a defective unit from the get-go, but since it had that tiny crack that was the loop hole needed to refuse to honor the warranty. In contrast, my daughter once dropped an Ipod in a pool; about a few months later it had several issues. Assuming these were due to her dropping it in water, I took it back to Apple fully expecting to be charged for repair. They determined that the issues had nothing to do with being dropped in water and gave her a brand new Ipod. It was 2 months out of warranty! Even when I have taken my son's phone in for repairs and had to pay, I've never felt I was treated unfairly nor taken advantage of by crApple. Do yourself a favor: DON'T get sucked in by the s6 Edge. They know it frequently malfunctions and they don't care. When their customer service improves, I'll probably be back. Until then, so long, Samsung.
This article is related to the edge 6+ not the s6 edge. I am sure they fixed the issues on the edge + as I have not yet experienced them. I did notice that the fast charging port runs a bit hotter than other chargers.
That sucks The crack has nothing to do with the defective phone Who did you get it from That is a crappy phone company. I feel bad for you. Think you got some uncaring people cause hey know that had nothing to do with the phone overheating
It was for sure user error problem number 1 s6 edge plus best phone ever made 2 did not come out until August so obviously you have no idea what your talking about I don't know what walmart you bought it from but please don't let this idiot stop you from getting one of the best phones you will ever hold in your hands I assure you there will be no problems
I think Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is better than Samsung Galaxy S6. As you can see of technology blogs and articles, it is the Galaxy Note 5 and Sony Xperia Z5 which are being compared to iPhone 6 Plus.
Well, so was Galaxy S6 when it came out. It's really about personal preferences and what you want from your phone. I am really happy with my choice, because for me a 5.7" screen is way too big. And if you care about those extra features you can always buy a regular stylus and flash a custom rom... ☺
As long as the update improves the overall experience I say go for it. Update as much as needed to justify the ridiculous price tag.