LG G6: latest leaked images show brushed metal design

A new image leak shows the LG G6 through a clear case, giving us a good look at the smartphone's brushed metal design on the back. Visually similar to previous leaks, the silver and black versions of the device have a premium look. Check out the photos below and see for yourself.

If the below images are real, it would mean that the LG G6 will have a brushed metal rear. The images are of the G6 with a clear Ringke-brand bumper cover, so it gives us a good look at the design.

The clear case gives us a good look at the design. / © AndroidPure

You'll see that the design bears a resemblance to previously leaked images, which you can see below, from the Korean site UnderKG. The consistency of these leaks makes it more likely to be legitimate.

Several different views of the G6 from a previous leak. / © underKG.co.kr

The newly leaked images show the two rear cameras on each side of the flash, with the fingerprint reader below. At the very bottom, we find a G6 logo. On the front, there are no buttons. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, but the top still features a headphone jack anyway.

This leak features two color variants, black and silver, but there could be more. / © AndroidPure

The black version of the LG G6 was recently spotted in the wild, and someone shot a picture of the unreleased smartphone while driving and leaked it for all to see. It has a glossy black casing with rounded edges made of metal and covered in glass. Again, we have a good view of the fingerprint scanner and the dual camera lens.

The LG G6 / © Business Insider

The LG G6 seems to be the most leaked device of this year's MWC so far. For everything else we know so far about the device, check out our G6 rumor article here.

What do you think of the G6's design? Do you like the brushed metal look?