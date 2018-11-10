LG V40 ThinQ performance test: don't expect any turbulence

The LG V40 ThinQ is the latest addition to the South Korean brand's flagship family. Officially launched in early October in New York and available now in the U.S., this device promises to perform well on paper. So how did it fare on all our benchmark tests?

Our tests

As per usual, we've run all our benchmarks using reference apps that push the limits of a smartphone's processor, memory and graphics. Just as a reminder, we use the following apps:

3D Mark: tests the performance of the GPU.

GeekBench: tests CPU performance.

PassMark: tests memory and disk performance.

We also tested the games Asphalt 8 and Dragon Ball Legends (what can I say, I'm a big fan of the series!).

Top-range specs sheet

As I already mentioned, the V40 ThinQ's technical data sheet has high-quality components that can compete with the competition. The company has chosen the most recent SoC from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 845, along with 6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of international memory (we tests the latter variant). The memory can also be expanded to 2TB via microSD cards.

On paper, the LG V40 ThinQ look like it's built to compete. / © AndroidPIT

We would also like to point out that the device we tested is not the product sold in the United States but arrived in the office directly from South Korea with Korean firmware, which could lead to different results in comparison to the U.S. variant.

Benchmark comparison LG V40 ThinQ OnePlus 6T Google Pixel 3 XL 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme 3233 4702 4079 3DMark Sling Shot Vulkan 2579 3861 3333 3DMark Sling Shot 4098 6388 5247 3DMark Ice Storm Unlimited 58192 64753 35526 Geekbench 4 Single / Multi-core 2391 / 8513 2396 / 8981 2350 / 8333 Passmark memory 12209 12364 7540 Passmark Disk 52372 75065 69870

Performance in daily use

Throughout my week of using the V40 ThinQ, I've put the device under a lot of stress and the device has responded well in every situation. The smartphone performs very well in everyday use, even when I used many apps at once and left games, social networking apps, Spotify, and several tabs on Chrome open in the background.

Luckily for me, it was really difficult to tire the smartphone out and I rarely notice any lags. Even better, no app every closed unexpectedly.

Throughout my various gaming sessions, some of which lasted about two hours, I would notice some slight delays or drops in the frame rate (not many, but still annoying). This was quite predictable given the results from the 3DMark test. But overall, all I can say is nice work, LG!

Are you thinking about purchasing the LG V40ThinQ?