LG Watch Style hands-on: the trendy side of Android Wear

The LG Watch Style is the smaller and cheaper model of the two new wearables which were released by the South Korean brand. Made official alongside the launch of Android Wear 2.0, it landed at MWC in Barcelona where I had the chance to put it on my wrists for a few minutes. Our recap of MWC 2017

LG Watch Style design and build quality The LG Watch Style sports a dial made of polished 316L stainless aluminum. Even the crown is made of metal but opaque, while the rear casing is made of plastic. On the right side is the only physical button, pleasant to the touch, offering small grooves that can be used as a scroll wheel for easy navigation through menus. The physical button on the right / © AndroidPIT The name of this smartwatch immediately shows the brand's intention to release a device suitable for users who want a more elegant and compact design (at 10.8 mm thick). The smartwatch is perfectly suited for thinner wrists, thus suitable for women. With a simple gesture you can replace the 18 mm straps, which come in several colors in Italian leather or plastic. The rear casing is made of plastic / © AndroidPIT The Watch Style has IP67 certification, which means it is protected from water and dust. Replacing the straps is really easy! / © AndroidPIT The LG Watch Style is comfortable to wear. The watch bands are soft and don't seem to restrict movement. I have to admit that when holding it in my hand, maybe due to the plastic casing and it weighing only 46 g, it gives the impression of being ​​a "cheap" device. On the wrist, however, it looks quite nice. Customizable straps in plastic and Italian leather / © AndroidPIT

LG Watch Style display The LG Watch Style incorporates a 1.2-inch P-OLED screen with a resolution of 360x360, resulting in 299 ppi. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The colors, at first glance, are vivid and blacks do not lose depth, as is usual for screens of this technology. The screen, under the lighting of the booth at MWC, it is easy to read. However, we will have to test it in direct sunlight to better to check the brightness. Below the display, you will find the ambient light sensor. The LG Watch Style also lends itself to the most slender wrists / © AndroidPIT

LG Watch Style software The Watch Style and its brother, the Watch Sport, are the first two smartwatches to be released with Android Wear 2.0. The new version of the software finally makes the wearable more autonomous and introduces Google Assistant, the Play Store and new dials in the interface. Android Wear 2.0: a second chance for smartwatches With a swipe to the left, you can change the wallpaper / © AndroidPIT The possibility of being able to move through the menus by turning the physical button makes navigation easier and more intuitive. From the settings menu, you can also activate gestures that, with a flick of the wrist, give you access to notifications and settings. You can customize the colors and design of the dials and place your favorite apps at the top of the list for easy access. Even iPhone owners will be able to rely on the Watch Style LG, thanks to Android Wear 2.0. At first glance, Android Wear 2.0 runs smoothly and, compared to the previous version, it seems to give a good user experience.

LG Watch Style performance Powering the LG Watch Style is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor 1.1GHz with 512MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. With the presence of Android Wear 2.0 and a 1.2-inch OLED display, the chip should have no problem managing tasks fluidly and smoothly. With regard to sensors, the Watch Style offers an accelerometer, gyroscope and an ambient light sensor. Unfortunately, you will not find a heart rate monitor, except in the Watch Sport. GPS and NFC are also absent. In terms of connectivity however, the Style offers WIFI 802.11 b, g, n and Bluetooth 4.2 LE.

LG Watch Style battery To power the smartwatch is a 240 mAh battery with wireless charging capability. The small battery may be one of the weaknesses of this wearable device, but we can confirm this only after a thorough test.

LG Watch Style technical specifications

Type: Watch Manufacturer: LG Dimensions: 42.3 x 45.7 x 10.8 mm Battery size: 240 mAh Screen size: 1.2 in Display technology: POLED Screen: 360 x 360 pixels (299 ppi) Android version: Android Wear RAM: 512 MB Internal storage: 4 GB Removable storage: Not available Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Max. clock speed: 1.1 GHz Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2

