Libratone Track Air+ review: better than Apple's AirPods

Real wireless headphones, or so-called true wireless headphones, are perfect for those hot summer days when over-ears can get sweaty. Libratone presents us with the Track Air+ , a pair of earbuds that have what it takes to outdo Apple's AirPods, and not only on paper!

At 5.6 grams per earbud, the Libratone Track Air+ are very lightweight, so you can wear them comfortably for longer. The Track Air+ can even be used for strenuous sports, as they are IPX4 sweat and splash-proof, but it's only with a perfect fit, excellent workmanship and a discreet appearance that you win the hearts of potential buyers these days. The sound is sometimes almost secondary.

Wireless headphones are all about comfort and sound, not looks. Nevertheless, the Track Air+ can be described as optically chic headphones. Both earbuds are very well made and sit firmly in the ears. The silicone tips in various sizes certainly help, but also the cushion-shaped form of the earbuds, in which the electronics including batteries are hidden. The metal wings of the earbuds not only serve as an optical ornament but also contain the charging contacts, touch fields and microphones for active noise suppression.

Noise cancellation, the smart way

In the case of in-ear headphones, active noise cancellation is not mandatory, because the earphones protruding into the ear canal already block ambient noise to a certain degree. For this reason, there are currently relatively few true wireless headphones with active noise reduction. But those who travel a lot and spend a lot of time on a plane or train know this type of persistent noise can only be fought effectively with the help of ANC. Here the Libratone Air Track+ can score double. On the one hand, the ANC is effective and can also be used when you don't feel like listening to music and simply want to fade out your surroundings while traveling. At the same time, the ANC's microphones can also be used to bypass passive noise reduction. A double-tap on the touch-field and your music disappears discreetly and you can perceive your surroundings again. If you double-tap again, the music will fade in again quite nicely.

Libratone Track Air+: Everything necessary is included in the scope of delivery / © AndroidPIT

The universal Libratone app, which can also be used for all other products from the Danish manufacturer, lets you choose between manual ANC and smart noise reduction. If you choose the latter, the app dynamically adjusts the suppression according to the volume and ambient noise. The system has a small disadvantage because the two microphones sit in the tips of the metal wings and are susceptible to wind noise. But the other manufacturers of ANC headphones, whether in-ear, over-ear or on-ear, are also struggling with this problem.

In addition to this setting option, you can also switch between three sound profiles via the app. Extra bass, amplified treble or neutral. That's up to you. Most of the regular readers already know my preference for a neutral and unadulterated sound. But I was astonished about the sound quality of the small earbuds from Libratone. The mids and highs are balanced and detailed, even at high volumes. Due to the compact design of in-ear headphones, the bass is normally always an Achilles' heel - but not here! The bass is powerful and the sound is well balanced. The Libratone Track Air+ support AAC and aptX.

Practical features for everyday use

Libratone hides a small touch-field in the company logo. As already mentioned, you can perform a double-tap action on each earbud. At first sight, this is a strange and very limited, but after some time the Libratone's implementation seems to me quite meaningful. The limitation to one double-tap prevents frequent operating errors or even unwanted actions.

Libratone hides the touch-field in the logo of the Track Air+ / © AndroidPIT

But when it comes to carrier recognition, I have to complain a little. Actually, the feature is meant to pause the audio playback after removing the earbuds. It works, but if you accidentally put your finger on the inside sensor or put the earphones sensor-down on a table, the music starts again. It is therefore recommended to put the earbuds directly back into the small carrying and charging case when you remove them.

Mono or stereo? You have the choice

Also very interesting is that you can use the Track Air+ as mono headsets. This may sound antiquated now, but especially if you are traveling by bike, car or with an E-scooter, the use in mono mode could prove to be useful. So you can still perceive the environment through your free ear and remain reachable for incoming calls.