We migrated from CM to Lineage - successfully!

After the death of CyanogenMod, its successor – LineageOS – has come to life. The first official builds are now available for download. We updated the Nexus 5X with the migration build, and were able to upgrade directly from an existing CyanogenMod installation. This stirs up hope for easy updates.
Good news for modders: so-called dirty flashing doesn't appear to be a problem with LineageOS [pronounced: Li-ne-yah]. So, anyone who had previously used CyanogenMod can update directly from one ROM to the next. You need not fear errors, crashes or loss of data if you upgraded to the CM successor. We were able to check this with at least two devices in the editorial office.
Over the weekend, the first official builds for LineageOS were released. For Nexus 5X, 6P, the Moto G4 and G4 Plus, and other devices the Nougat-based version, Lineage 14.1, is now available for new servers. A total of around 80 devices will follow. The builds are updated daily, as well as nightly experiments. The CM to Lineage experimental builds are a seamless upgrade from CM to Lineage, but they are also marked by an ugly watermark that permanently overlays the display.
My colleague, Hans-Georg, had already done the dirty upgrade on the LG G3, and without first restoring the factory settings. The upgrade was successful, though it was an unofficial build. Today, we conducted the experiment with the Nexus 5X. When we upgraded from CyanogenMod 14.1 to LineageOS 14.1 Experimental, all of the Google apps – but not the Google account – were lost. Gapps could be re-installed afterwards and used immediately without a new login.
After the migration, you can install a nightly and (later, once it's available) weekly build. However, at the time of writing, the download for the nightly build was not available. As a result, we haven't been able to test this yet. Additionally, it had not worked with the integrated update function.
There are hardly any important differences from CyanogenMod. Root access is no longer a standard part of the ROM and must be installed separately or activated in its own builds. A corresponding ZIP file for rooting LineageOS should also be available for download sometime soon. According to the blog post for the release manager ciwrl, you must flash only once during the initial installation.
Will you miss CyanogenMod? Have you tried migrating to LineageOS yet? Let us know in the comments below.
download.lineaageos.org says coming soon. Where to download the rom from?
Bad page design on their part. The downloads are behind the menu (three horizontal lines) at the top left corner of that page.
I am.using lineage is on my Redmi note 3.
It is quite stable but for minor bugs but I'm wondering why I don't have a software update option in my settings!
Hi Abhijith, I too want to use lineage on my Redmi Note 3. What are the bugs you encountered?
Stable build. Even VoLTE works, if it is to your concern. I had a Mic issue during initial install, so flashed the MIUI latest firmware and then installed the OS. Now everything is good.
I don't know why this rebooting issue is caused. Plz help
I upgrade my OnePlus One bacon to Lineage by installing their nightly build using twrp-2.8.6. and rooting it with SuperSU
Results, very bad. I was unable to update Chrome, Facebook Messenger, Microsoft Excel and some other apps from Play store. Google App crashed repeatedly on launch. I was unable to download attachments and copy files on my storage. Turns out my phone turned into write protected mode. Incoming phone calls doesn't wake up the screen. Phone just rings blindly.
Posted the issue on Lineage Forums but my ask for support was rejected. SHAME ON LINEAGE TEAM FOR UPLOADING A DIRTY ROM.
Rolled back to Oxygen OS which is much easier to handle and work on.
I installed lineageos14 and aicp and RR and cr droid I seem to have a problem with all of them.whenever I turn off the display it never wakes up and starts rebooting
I see they only support up to the s5 currently. Pity I should have kept my s5 looks/sounds like a cool OS.