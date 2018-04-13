This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

Livestream 1 min read No comments

Livestream: The upcoming phones you should wait for

Authored by: Jessica Murgia

The first 3 months of 2018 saw the arrival of numerous excellent smartphones, which we’ll no doubt continue to talk about for some time. But it's just the beginning. Here are the exciting new Android phones that will be released in the next months.

What will we be talking about this Friday?

What will be the best new phone to buy in 2018? With the fast pace of smartphone evolution, there's always something to wait for. Thanks to leaks and rumors, we already have an idea of the next upcoming devices. We know more about some devices than about others, but LG, OnePlus, Honor, HTC, Motorola, Google and even Huawei and Samsung still have something to show us. Today we want to take a look together at those phones that haven't yet launched. 

2>

Be sure to tune in at 11:30 am Eastern US time (or 4:30 pm if you are in the UK) on our YouTube channel or our Facebook page. See you then!

7 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 7 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing

FOLLOW US:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info