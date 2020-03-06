Marshall Monitor II A.N.C. review: made for music lovers

If you're looking for some good over-ear headphones with ANC, you don't necessarily think of Marshall headphones. But with the new Monitor II A.N.C. the manufacturer now wants to enter the territory of Sony and Bose. Whether or not you have a third ANC option with the Marshall headphones, we will find out for you in this full review.

Classic Marshall look

At first sight, the new Monitor II A.N.C. headphones look like the sister models of the Monitor series, but the top model differs in many features from the cheaper models. It already starts with small things like the badges for left and right. These are no longer made of brass but of black plastic. Also, the connectors and the gold-colored control knob have been swapped. Everything that was on the right ear cup of the Monitor Bluetooth is now on the left and vice versa.

The complete scope of what's un the box, but where is the in-line remote with mic? / © AndroidPIT

The designers of Zound industries, the manufacturer of the Marshall headphones, have been very creative in accommodating two additional buttons. The ANC button, with which you can switch between noise reduction on and off and monitor, is located in the left suspension axis of the earcup. On the opposite side, also in the axis, there is the M button. Via the Marshall app, the button can be used to either start Google Assistant, another voice assistant installed on your smartphone, or to switch between three different equalizer settings. All buttons make a very solid impression.

Marshall has the M Button and... / © AndroidPIT

Comfortable to wear

Wearing comfort is very pleasant with the thick padded headband and soft ear pads. As a wearer of glasses, over-ear headphones generally cause problems, as is the case with the Marshall Monitor II A.N.C. The headband, the suspensions, and the joints seem to be very solid, although the latter are a bit too smooth for my taste. But I like the fact that the ear cups turn 180 degrees and the ear pads can be easily removed and replaced.

... also the button for ANC is cleverly integrated into the joint. / © AndroidPIT

It's just a pity that Marshall left out the remote control including microphone in the included audio cable and instead only included an audio jack. So if the Monitor II A.N.C. run out of juice while you're on the road, you can still listen to music via cable, but unfortunately, you can't make a phone call, although it would work with a corresponding cable. This is particularly incomprehensible since such a cable is included with the brand's other headphones. So Marshall, put a cable with remote control and microphones in your most expensive headphones, please!

As with the MID A.N.C., the Monitor II A.N.C. is operated via the four-way switch on the left side. This solution is smart, as the switch can be found quickly and used intuitively.