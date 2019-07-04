You can now deal with all your smartphone notifications in Windows

Google is the market leader in smartphones with Android, Microsoft is leading the way in the PC market with Windows and has found a solution to allow users to use their Windows PC with their Android smartphone in a more complementary way.

You may already be familiar with Microsoft's "Your Phone" application, which allows you to access your SMS messages and photos on the phone. With the latest update, it has gained in functionality and now allows access to all notifications. Even better, you can interact with them directly from the computer using a "mirror" system to display the content, in other words, you won't have to wake up your smartphone every time it rings, you can use it directly from the application via your computer. This could be an alternative to WhatsApp Web, for example.

With DeX, you can simply display your smartphone screen on a large screen. AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Okay, third party applications already allow you to do this, but this is an application directly on Windows that integrates perfectly with the system applications. After a test phase, this update is gradually updated for users running Windows 10 in version 1803.

Also note that synchronization can work on a Wi-Fi network as well as on a cellular network, but it also has some limitations. For example, it does not allow absolute control (smart replies are not compatible, for example). We will test all this and give you a full opinion on the matter.

What do you think of this feature?