Mobvoi is back with the TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro wireless headphones

Mobvoi has launched the TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro wireless headphones at CES 2020. The Pro model features the AI-based TicMotion and TicHear functions, which allow the control by touch, gestures or voice commands. Both versions are equipped with Qualcomm aptX audio and offer in-ear detection.

The artificial inteligence functionality is one of the biggest draws to these to new audio products from the Chinese brand, but what exactly are they all about? Allow us to explain.

TicHear voice command control

With TicHear, users can control their desired function by using voice commands such as "Play Music", "Pause Music", "Next Song", "Previous Song", "Pick Up", and "Hang Up". TicHear is based on a series of internal AI algorithms that recognize noise reduction and wake-up commands. Google Assistant is also available on both models and is activated either by voice or by using a long-press on the headphones.

The TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro will be available in flower pink. / © Mobvoi

TicMotion gesture control

Perhaps the more interesting of the two new AI functions is TicMotion. You can control your TicPods 2 Pro by using gestures. Calls can be answered by nodding your head twice and can be rejected if the user shakes their head twice. The tickle function (patented touch control) is available on both models and allows quick operation to play or pause music or to receive calls.

Improved sound quality with Qualcomm aptX audio

The TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro are equipped with Qualcomm aptX audio and dual microphone noise reduction too. The second-generation earphones now feature a lightweight, open design. Even without a silicone tip on the headphones, Mobvoi says they can filter out ambient noise. We'll have to check that when we can get our hands on some review units. Elsewhere, the charging case of the TicPods 2 and 2 Pro is now half the size of the previous model.

The TicPods Pro and Pro 2 feature Qualcomm aptX audio technology. / © Mobvoi

Price and availability

The TicPods 2 (€99) and the TicPods 2 Pro (€139) will be available in navy blue, ice white and flower pink and will be available from January 15 at Mobvoi's online shop and on Amazon. For pre-orders, customers will receive a 10 percent discount on both models until January 15.

Featured image at the top of this article shows the Mobvoi TicPods Free.