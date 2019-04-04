Motorola could bring out a flagship with five cameras

Today new renders appeared on the net thanks to one of the most reliable leakers in the industry, @OnLeaks. The images seem to show a Motorola device with four rear cameras and one on the front. However, no one has any idea what device it might be.

But then who will this new smartphone be? It's certainly not part of the Moto Z family because it doesn't seem to support Moto Mods at all . In addition, membership of the Moto G series should be excluded, as the four rear camera configuration suggests more of a high-end device and not a budget one.

Among the latest Motorola devices we find the Moto G7 series , oriented towards users with limited budgets, while the flagship of the company is the Moto Z series, of which we are still waiting for the arrival of the new model, the Moto Z4.

Who knows, it could be the new Moto X series smartphone, although there are rumors that Motorola will abandon this line of devices. Therefore, it is possible that these render depict a smartphone that will introduce a series of completely new Motorola smartphones of which we have not yet heard of.

What will this new Motorola smartphone be called? / © @OnLeaks x CashKaro.com

Apart from that, the device looks really original (although you could gladly do without the Motorola logo in the lower frame). You can also see a drop-shaped notch at the top of the 6.2-inch display, a headphone jack at the bottom of the device and a polished brushed aluminum finish. In addition, even if not indicated in the renders, the fingerprint sensor may be located below the display.

What is your theory about this new Motorola smartphone?