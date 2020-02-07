Motorola Moto G8 Power hands-on: it just runs and runs and runs

Motorola expands the Moto G8 series with the popular endurance model. As every year, the G8 Power gets a fresh look and more power once again. But Motorola is also giving the G8 Power more cameras for 2020. Do the upgrades pay off?

Motorola Moto G8 Power design and build quality Motorola is finally expanding the G-Series with another model, the G8 Power. The optical relationship to the Moto G8 Plus is unmistakable. The small visible differences between the two G8 models from Motorola aren't so obvious at first glance, but on closer inspection, it first becomes apparent that the G8 Plus has a drop notch on the front and the G8 Power uses a hole-punched display for the selfie camera. Dewdrop notch vs. hole-punched display. / © AndroidPIT From the rear, the G8 Plus and G8 Power can only be distinguished by the position of the LED flash. Otherwise, the G8 models are very similar in design. Left G8 Power, right G8 Plus. / © AndroidPIT

Motorola Moto G8 Power display The Moto G8 Power's display measures 6.4 inches and uses the Max Vision Full HD+ panel, which Motorola has named for the G8 Power. This is an IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,300 pixels. Colors and brightness of the display are good and viewing angle stable. The bright and colorful IPS LCD display on the Moto G8 Power. / © AndroidPIT

Motorola Moto G8 Power software On the software side Motorola delivers the G8 Power with Android 10. This means you have all the conveniences of the latest Android version pre-installed at the factory. Of course, Motorola again adds some clever Motorola features to the software, including Moto Actions, which I personally find very helpful, such as the preview display.

Motorola Moto G8 Power performance Inside the Moto G8 Power beats Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This equipment is the same as that of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, so it's not surprising that the performance measurement using the benchmark apps are very similar, but you can't expect much more for the price of €229.99. Motorola G8 Power benchmark comparison 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme 3DMark Sling Shot Volcano 3DMark Sling Shot Geekbench 5 (Single/Multi) PassMark

Memory PassMark

Disk Redmi Note 8T 1068 1045 1744 313 / 1388 12701 56034 Motorola G8 Power 1093 1039 1737 310 / 1362 12398 46677 Realm 5 Pro 2091 1980 2990 321 / 1498 12595 67088

Motorola Moto G8 Power camera Motorola has upgraded the new Power with the new G8 camera. If the G7 Power had packed a good amera, the G8 Power now comes with a quad-camera setup consisting of the following individual components: 16-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.7, 1.12μm)

8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 118-degree aperture angle (f/2.2, 1.12μm)

8-megapixel 2x telephoto camera (f/2.2, 1.12μm)

2-megapixel macro lens (minimum distance 2 cm) With the G8 Power, Motorola now also relies on a multi-camera system. / © AndroidPIT In addition, there is a selfie camera with 16 megapixels and an aperture of f/2.0. How the camera performs in detail, we will find out for you when we do our final review.

Motorola Moto G8 Power battery For a smartphone in the under 250 bucks, the Motorola Moto G8 Power really has a massive battery. Full 5,000 mAh batteries are hard to find even in current flagship smartphones. But the battery size itself is far from being enough to be an endurance runner. Only the combination of software and hardware can get the maximum out of the battery. Since we have the device in the editorial office for only a few days and the first days the G8 Power had to go through the benchmark tests, I can't give you any valid battery life data in everyday use. But the G8 Power makes a very good impression in the battery benchmark and managed a full 18 hours and 51 minutes in the PC Mark battery test. In our final review, you will find out how well the Moto G8 Power performs in everyday life. With 18W the Moto G8 Power is quickly charged. / © AndroidPIT Once you have emptied the battery, you can quickly supply the Moto G8 with energy again thanks to the 18-Watt fast charging technology. The G8 Power comes with a power plug suitable for this too.