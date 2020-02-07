Motorola Moto G8 Power hands-on: it just runs and runs and runs
Motorola expands the Moto G8 series with the popular endurance model. As every year, the G8 Power gets a fresh look and more power once again. But Motorola is also giving the G8 Power more cameras for 2020. Do the upgrades pay off?
Motorola Moto G8 Power release date and price
Motorola's successful G-Series models have not been among the expensive flagship smartphones for some time now, but are well-received in the middle class. Accordingly, the price Motorola has announced for the Moto G8 Power is very attractive: €229.99 in Europe. Motorola names the beginning of March as the sales start date.
Motorola Moto G8 Power design and build quality
Motorola is finally expanding the G-Series with another model, the G8 Power. The optical relationship to the Moto G8 Plus is unmistakable. The small visible differences between the two G8 models from Motorola aren't so obvious at first glance, but on closer inspection, it first becomes apparent that the G8 Plus has a drop notch on the front and the G8 Power uses a hole-punched display for the selfie camera.
From the rear, the G8 Plus and G8 Power can only be distinguished by the position of the LED flash. Otherwise, the G8 models are very similar in design.
Motorola Moto G8 Power display
The Moto G8 Power's display measures 6.4 inches and uses the Max Vision Full HD+ panel, which Motorola has named for the G8 Power. This is an IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,300 pixels. Colors and brightness of the display are good and viewing angle stable.
Motorola Moto G8 Power software
On the software side Motorola delivers the G8 Power with Android 10. This means you have all the conveniences of the latest Android version pre-installed at the factory. Of course, Motorola again adds some clever Motorola features to the software, including Moto Actions, which I personally find very helpful, such as the preview display.
Motorola Moto G8 Power performance
Inside the Moto G8 Power beats Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This equipment is the same as that of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, so it's not surprising that the performance measurement using the benchmark apps are very similar, but you can't expect much more for the price of €229.99.
Motorola G8 Power benchmark comparison
|3DMark Sling Shot Extreme
|3DMark Sling Shot Volcano
|
3DMark Sling Shot
|Geekbench 5 (Single/Multi)
|PassMark
Memory
|PassMark
Disk
|Redmi Note 8T
|1068
|1045
|1744
|313 / 1388
|12701
|56034
|Motorola G8 Power
|1093
|1039
|1737
|310 / 1362
|12398
|46677
|Realm 5 Pro
|2091
|1980
|2990
|321 / 1498
|12595
|67088
Motorola Moto G8 Power camera
Motorola has upgraded the new Power with the new G8 camera. If the G7 Power had packed a good amera, the G8 Power now comes with a quad-camera setup consisting of the following individual components:
- 16-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.7, 1.12μm)
- 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 118-degree aperture angle (f/2.2, 1.12μm)
- 8-megapixel 2x telephoto camera (f/2.2, 1.12μm)
- 2-megapixel macro lens (minimum distance 2 cm)
In addition, there is a selfie camera with 16 megapixels and an aperture of f/2.0. How the camera performs in detail, we will find out for you when we do our final review.
Motorola Moto G8 Power battery
For a smartphone in the under 250 bucks, the Motorola Moto G8 Power really has a massive battery. Full 5,000 mAh batteries are hard to find even in current flagship smartphones. But the battery size itself is far from being enough to be an endurance runner. Only the combination of software and hardware can get the maximum out of the battery.
Since we have the device in the editorial office for only a few days and the first days the G8 Power had to go through the benchmark tests, I can't give you any valid battery life data in everyday use. But the G8 Power makes a very good impression in the battery benchmark and managed a full 18 hours and 51 minutes in the PC Mark battery test. In our final review, you will find out how well the Moto G8 Power performs in everyday life.
Once you have emptied the battery, you can quickly supply the Moto G8 with energy again thanks to the 18-Watt fast charging technology. The G8 Power comes with a power plug suitable for this too.
Early Verdict
For the time being, the Moto G8 Power makes a very good impression, as it is a very persistent Android smartphone for under €250. So the job is kind of done here. The Moto G8 Power has to prove in real-life test now that it not only runs and runs, but can also entertain.
2 comments
The Moto g line has always been a compelling offering.
We like them here. Motorola's Stock 'Android + a few Moto extras' approach is great.