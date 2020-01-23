Motorola Razr 2019: the foldable retro phone goes on sale next month

Things are happening in terms of the availability of the new folding Motorola Razr 2019. After an official delay in December, the manufacturer will soon start the presale phase and take pre-orders for delivery at the beginning of February.

The new Motorola Razr has attracted much attention in 2019. Not only kids of the 80s and 90s were delighted when the American tech company Motorola announced a comeback of the Razr clamshell phone. Tech fans worldwide were eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the new smartphone with a folding display and wanted to see if Motorola could stand up to the pioneers of Huawei and Samsung.

Motorola Razr (2019) technical specifications Dimensions: 172 x 72 x 14 mm Weight: 205 g Battery size: 2501 mAh Screen size: 6.2 in Display technology: POLED Screen: 2142 x 876 pixels (373 ppi) Front camera: 5 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 9 - Pie User interface: Stock Android RAM: 6 GB Internal storage: 128 GB Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.2 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0

The Americans have certainly succeeded, as Shu already reported at the end of last year in his hands-on review of the Motorola Razr. The modern retro design of the foldable smartphone is particularly impressive. The manufacturer has succeeded in designing the new edition as close to the original as possible. Motorola has elegantly mastered major challenges such as the folding mechanism. For example, a fold-free P-OLED display in 21:9 format is used, which lies almost flat when collapsed. A small OLED display on the front indicates new calls, messages or other notifications.

Compactly folded: The new Motorola Razr 2019 / © AndroidPIT

Motorola Razr: pre-orders start in North America

As early as December, Motorola wanted to initiate the pre-order phase for the foldable smartphone in the USA. Officially, the presale was delayed due to excessive demand. Apparently, the company has increased production in recent weeks to meet demand. According to Motorola, pre-orders will now start on January 26 - for the time being only in North America.

"We are pleased to announce that the Motorola Razr in North America is now on sale exclusively at Verizon, Walmart and motorola.com. The smartphone will be available in local stores from February 6. Data for other countries will be announced locally accordingly" - Motorola

At $1,499 this is an expensive folding smartphone that should also be available in Europe in the first half of 2020. We have checked with Motorola in Europe and will report on availability as soon as a statement is available.