Motorola Razr (2019) teardown reveals battery and display replacement almost impossible

The new Motorola Razr with a foldable display will be shipped to the first customers in the USA this week. In a YouTube video, you can now see very well what is going on inside the folding mobile phone. The Razr 2019 is therefore not only susceptible to scratches or dents, it is also not very easy to repair in case of a defect.

The Motorola Razr is holding its own in the teardown. The back is firmly glued so that the hobbyist has difficulty opening the case - the Razr 2019 is not waterproof, though. The battery is also firmly glued, which should make it difficult to replace it on your own. In general, it looks as if even for professionals, changing the battery will be a very time-consuming process.

Shortly before the first pre-orders in the USA will have their new Motorola Razr 2019 in their hands, the YouTube channel "PBKreviews" has published a video that gives a glimpse into the interior of the clamshell phone with retro character. Motorola had published "care instructions" for the sensitive display two weeks ago, and already warned of "dents and bumps" in the display .

The foldable display is the deepest component in the Motorola Razr 2019 and can only be pulled out of the case by the YouTuber at the very end. The display is only very flexible in the middle, where it is folded, and becomes quite rigid towards the ends. A display exchange will probably only be possible, if at all, from the manufacturer itself, especially since the battery and front camera module are glued to the back of the panel.

The video also gives us an impression of the folding mechanism in the middle of the case. The two flaps can be seen very clearly, which provide stability when opening and closing and allow the Razr to lie flat when folded. At the end of the video, the Razr 2019 is reassembled. Several screws and plugs are apparently necessary to hold the folding phone and its components together. We can be curious to see how the first models of the new Razr will perform in everyday use and what costs will be incurred if the device needs to be repaired.

What do you think of the teardown video? Have you seen a new Motorola Razr out in the wild yet?