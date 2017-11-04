Nest Cam IQ review: Excellent but expensive to use to the fullest

Nest needs no introduction, especially when talking about home security. We had a chance to test the Nest Cam IQ, a home surveillance camera with facial recognition technology. Here are our experiences with using the device, and the scoop on its benefits over the competition.

Design and build quality

Upon opening the box, you'll find a small but sturdy white camera. The shape of it is dominated by the large black eye where the lens is located. When recording is in progress, the LED light turns green. When the camera is in use and during installation, a ring of light shines. These are the same blue and green lights familiar to those who have used Nest's other cameras and smoke detector.

You can point it in any direction. © AndroidPIT

The camera is mounted on the base in such a way that it can be pointed in any direction easily. In case you wondered, the camera does not adjust itself to follow moving objects. It features a speaker and three microphones.

The overall design of the camera is simple and clean. It feels like a solid device and can be positioned successfully in many parts of a home. I placed it in our office's "labquarium", where we test different devices and hide away to take photos and shoot videos. It's a perfect place to test the abilities of the Cam IQ thanks to the constant traffic in the room.

The speaker and microphones allow you to communicate with those in the room. © AndroidPIT

Out of the box, you just have to connect the camera's USB Type-C power cord to the wall socket, since it can't take batteries.

Installation is easy

First, you install the Nest app on your smartphone, then log into your account or create a new one if you have not already done so. Click on (+) and add the IQ Cam to the device list. You can scan the QR code at the base of the camera or manually select the device from the list and enter the code. That's what I had to do since my LG V30 did not want to take the QR code. Then, connect Cam IQ to your home Wi-Fi (broadband with a minimum speed of 2 Mbps).

Open the app to activate the camera, and then Big Brother's eye will be ready to detect new faces, voices and suspicious movements. From the app settings, tapping Away will let you activate the camera once you've left for the day. If you connect different profiles to the device, the camcorder will only activate once all the users have actually left home. Installation takes less than 10 minutes.

Installation takes just minutes. © AndroidPIT

Let's get down to the details

The camera integrates a 4K HDR sensor with 8 MP and Supersight technology. This allows the camcorder to zoom to 12x automatically in order to capture people in the room, though you can't expect videos with this level of quality. The maximum video resolution is just 1080p at 30 frames per second. When movement is detected, the image is magnified and the 4K sensor then comes into play to improve the quality. From the app, you can then see close ups of who is coming and going with a tap.

The viewing angle is 130°, and during our test, it has proven to be able to frame the environment well and "follow" the intruders by showing them clearly in the videos available in the app. Nest Cam IQ, with Nest Aware, is able to distinguish people from objects and store friends' faces (you will have to tell the app if the faces detected are known or not) to notify you only in case of intruders. It's important to note again that facial recognition alerts only work with the Nest Aware subscription.

The infrared LED makes night vision not just possible, but of high quality. Compared to Nest Cam Indoor, the LEDs are twice as bright.