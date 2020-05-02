The best new apps to download this week

Your smartphone is a faithful companion in every situation. This week we present you with a few apps that will help you to better customize your smartphone usage. As usual, we've also got the best new games covered. Just take a look at this week's all-inclusive package.

Simple Widget Calender Reloaded

Want to have a clear overview of your appointments without having to open the calendar all the time? Then a calendar widget for your home screen is the right thing. Simple Widget Calender is one of these useful applications and offers you some functions to customize the calendar according to your wishes. For example, you can choose the font type and size or set the background colors. In addition, the widget offers you the possibility to highlight events in the calendar in different colors.

Simple Widget Calender Reloaded. / © LeFlaketou

Smash File Transfer

Sending files quickly and easily without having to compress them first - that's what the Smash File Transfer app offers you. To send documents, music, or photos from your mobile device, all you have to do is send them to the Smash server. A link for the files will be generated here, which you can send afterward. Since the company is located in France, the files are also stored there. If you are looking for a certain amount of privacy with a file-sharing app, this app has the advantage that registration is not necessary. In addition, the files can only be accessed within seven days. After that their availability ends. Another nice feature is that as well as file transfers without any size limit or compression, you can enjoy the app without any ads.

Smash File Transfer. / © Smash & Co

Brave Browser (Beta)

The Brave Browser App is a mobile web browser that uses pop-up and AdBlockers to keep annoying advertisements off your back while surfing the web. The browser also offers you further protection by blocking cookies and providing tracking protection. As you can see from the title, the new app from the developer is the beta version of the renewed Brave Browser. With this version, you can already check out and test new functions. What's also practical, is that those who already use Brave Browser can install the beta version next to the regular Brave Browser App.

Brave Browser (Beta). / © Brave Software

Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon

Do you like time travel, solving puzzles, and discovering secrets? How about living through all the fun in the form of a bearded pumpkin? In CottonGames' point-and-click adventure, the second game about the pumpkin head comes to your smartphone as Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon. As mentioned in the beginning, in this game you travel back in time to explore life in the forgotten city of Kowloon. By solving puzzles and puzzles, you will delve deeper into the history of each city dweller.