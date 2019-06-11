Samsung to release the Galaxy Fold "in the coming weeks"

The Galaxy Fold is turning into an endless story. A new statement from Samsung states that the release date of the foldable smartphone will be announced in the coming weeks. That's exactly what Samsung promised a month ago too!

After Samsung cancelled the planned US market launch for the Galaxy Fold on 26 April, the company wants to announce a new date "in the coming weeks". That's what Samsung told CNet. Samsung is probably sticking by the foldable smartphone, but there seems to be no real progress.

One month ago, Samsung's boss DJ Koh announced he would reveal a new date "soon". "We're not gonna be late," Koh said. When the Galaxy Fold will actually be launched still remains unclear, but at least it seems to be finding its way into the shops sometime this year.

iFixit experts found several problems with Galaxy Fold / © iFixit

Samsung postponed the original market launch after a number of test devices had broken. Some testers had removed a protective film from the display, thinking it was a simple temporary protector. In fact, however, this is an integral part of the display. Others, however, broke the smartphone for other, unknown reasons.

The iFixit hobbyists examined the Galaxy Fold and found several gaps through which foreign objects could easily penetrate the smartphone and sit under the display. Samsung recalled test devices to investigate the problems and repaired them, according to its own statements. However, it is not known whether all the problems have been solved.

Pre-orders canceled

Samsung asked pre-orderers at the beginning of May whether they really still want to have the smartphone. Recently, the electronics chain Best Buy also canceled all pre-orders. The network operator AT&T made no new statement to CNet as to when pre-orderers could expect their Galaxy Fold soon.

The Galaxy Fold's competitor, the Huawei Mate X, is supposed to appear in July. Whether this will happen in view of the problems Huawei is currently facing remains unclear.

Do you think Samsung can bring the Galaxy Fold to market soon? Would you still buy it?