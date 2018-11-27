New Google Glass benchmarks reveal Android Oreo and Snapdragon 710
Earlier this month, we couldn't help but notice the presence of an FCC certification for the new Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2. It makes us think a probable market launch is foreseeable in the not so distant future. The famous smart glasses have also recently made an appearance in the Geekbench database, revealing a surprise: the Intel Atom CPU seems to have been replaced by a Snapdragon chip.
The Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 that appeared on Geekbench suggests that the device will arrive on the market (the enterprise one, of course) sporting by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. Continuning with the list of features, it will also include 3GB of RAM and software-wise it is reportedly running Android 8.1 Oreo.
Google announced some time ago that it had given up on the consumer version of Google Glass, introducing a new version called Enterprise Edition last year - exclusively available to companies. Unlike the consumer version, which turned out to be a flop (having purchased them in 2013 I should know something about it), the Enterprise model has instead had some success.
Some of the current customers are DHL, Volkswagen, Samsung, General Electric and others. In order to better meet the needs of its customers, Google could soon launch the second generation, already certified a short time ago by the FCC.
Do you think that Google has finally found the right market for its Glasses? Let us know in the comments.
Source: My Smart Price
No comments