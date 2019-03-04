New renders show OnePlus 7 with pop-up cam
This isn't exactly a leak in the strict sense: the latest renderings are allegedly based on a prototype that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau claims to have carried around on the MWC. And it's supposed to have a pop-up camera for selfies. Thanks to this, we do without both the annoying notch and the punch hole camera that we find in the display of the new Samsung smartphones.
Similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, the next OnePlus smartphone could also feature a slider mechanism for the selfie camera. OPPO's implementation of the idea met with positive criticism, so OnePlus can almost be sure of a good response. But OnePlus' take on this solution looks a little more fragile than that of OPPO, at least, if we can go with the most recent renderings from the recognized Leaker Steve @OnLeaks Hemmerstoffer.
The leaks also show a triple main camera as an upgrade to the OnePlus 6/T dual camera. The display should be 6.5 inches and make up 95 percent of the front. The body should measure a total of 162.6 x 76 x 8.8 millimeters. The device is 9.7 millimeters thick at the camera. These measurements are disseminated by Hemmerstoffer on the rather unknown website Pricebaba. He concludes the report with a video with animated renderings of the supposed OnePlus 7.
The OnePlus 7 is expected to be shown in May and then sold in India for the equivalent of around $500. For other markets, the price is likely to be higher.
Are you looking forward to see the OnePlus 7 this year? What do you expect from it?
Source: Twitter/@OnLeaks, Pricebaba
One plus phones are one of the best phones I have handled in my whole life. When I saw Oppo's advertisement for the pop up camera I was in awe and I knew that one plus will use this technology one day or another. If your sources proves true, One plus will be one of the most demanding phones of all time(it still is).