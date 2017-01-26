Nintendo Switch hands-on: is this Nintendo's big return?

As you may have heard, Nintendo just unveiled its new console, the Nintendo Switch. The Switch is a hybrid console, that is to say, it is a portable console but also a conventional console that sits in your living room. So, it's a mix between the 3Ds, the Wii and Wii U. We had the pleasure of being invited to give it a try. Here are our first impressions of the console ahead of its March 3 release.

Nintendo Switch design and build quality

The Nintendo Switch is a console unlike any other we've seen on the market thus far, since it is completely hybrid - meaning it is a portable console, but also a conventional console that sits in your living room.

In terms of its form, the Switch has several parts. It is mainly a tablet which connects to a docking station. The tablet, which is the centerpiece of the product, has a 6.2-inch HD display. There are also two Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con Grip (with which the two Joy-Cons can be combined to form a single controller), two Joy-Con straps (to help avoid throwing your controller at the TV unintentionally) and the Nintendo Switch docking station (which holds the tablet piece and connects it to your TV).

If you're a Lego or Transformers fan, you'll be delighted with the design that allows you to assemble all the parts any which way. With this console, Nintendo caters to all types of gamers.

The three modes. © AndroidPIT

Aesthetically, the Switch is totally alien. Its look is original and instantly recognizable. The design is novel and clever, like a "Toyota Prius of video gaming." It's not a novelty for Nintendo like we've seen occasionally in the past. With regard to color choice, Nintendo played it safe with grey. Only the blue and red color controllers will brighten it up.

The Switch also marks a clear progression in build quality for Nintendo. The adjustments in design are solid and well put-together. It doesn't feel like a toy. The plastics are quality and the console doesn't squeak or crack as you attach and detach the Joy-Cons from the screen.

Nintendo has made progress in terms of build quality. © AndroidPIT

The game cards for the Nintendo Switch, which are like tiny game cartridges, are inserted on the top left, but I didn't have the opportunity to test this. At the top, you will find the power and volume buttons, while the speakers are at the bottom. On the back, there is a stand which should make using the Switch a bit more comfortable.

In terms of grip, it is on the whole good, but there are different ways of using the hybrid console. On the go, it is impressively comfortable to hold. It is lightweight at around 300 grams. When using the console in your living room, the only change in experience from a conventional console is the controllers.

The controllers are very small. © AndroidPIT

A note on the controllers

The Switch has various gameplay options. The two Joy-Con controllers that come with the console can be used in several ways. They connect to the Switch with Bluetooth 3.0. The Joy-Cons have an accelerometer and a gyroscope, but only the right one has NFC (for using with Amiibo). Each controller comes with a lithium ion non-removable, non-replaceable 525 mAh battery. Opposed to the simple straps of the Wii and Nunchuk, the Joy-Con strap has a tiny plastic part which slides to ensure secure attachment.

With an approximate size of 106.4 mm x 34.4 mm (according to Ars Technica, since Nintendo has not officially communicated this information), the Joy-Con controllers are relatively small. It's even smaller than an original NES controller. However, they are very pleasant to use, both in the "Wiimote" and "classic controller" formats. They are not revolutionary, but they innovate slightly in the sense that they offer different experiences. The controllers can also vibrate in different places.

The Joy-Con controllers are even smaller than those of the original NES

The left and right controllers are distinguishable by the location of the joystick. Note that the right Joy-Con also has an IR motion camera that can detect the distance and shape of objects during certain games. Despite having joysticks in different positions, both the left and right controllers have easy to reach controls and the buttons aren't too hard to press.

The joysticks are easy to handle and well within reach of the thumbs. © AndroidPIT

Many question the playability of the console when using the Joy-Cons in the standard console mode. This is to be expected due to the relatively small size. But, personally, it didn't bother me much. After a while though, I admit, your thumbs may suffer. Fortunately, for long gameplay, Nintendo has another solution: the Controller Pro, which resembles the standard controller design of the Xbox, with two asymmetric analog joysticks.

The Controller Pro will satisfy the needs of those who have larger hands or feel limited by the Joy-Cons. © AndroidPIT

It's advisable to remain cautious, since my opinions on these controllers were based on a relatively short gaming experience. It will take hours of testing to really get a feel of the product and give a full review.

A note on the dock

The docking station for the Switch links the tablet and the TV via HDMI. The Switch plugs into the dock via USB-C port on the bottom. This port is also used for recharging the console. The positioning of this port begs another question. If you want to play in tablet mode with the stand and charge the tablet simultaneously, the headphone jack on the top is more logical.