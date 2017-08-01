Benchmark tests leaked for Nokia 8

When Nokia decided to join the Android gang, it didn't do things half-heartedly. In a relatively short amount of time, it has launched quite a number of entry level and mid-range devices, and two more are on their way: the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9. There has been a bit more hubub about the Nokia 9, but the Nokia 8 has stayed relatively under the radar. Until now. Check out the images of the devices, find information on the launch date and in the latest, see the leaked benchmarks in our technical specs section.
Highlight recent changes
Want to skip ahead? Jump to section:
Nokia 8: release date and price
Roland Quandt, a leaker known for his insider contacts, has received and shared new information about the release date, color variants, price and technical specs of the Nokia 8.
Nokia 8 TA-1004: SD835, 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage, Blue, Steel, Gold/Blue, Gold/Copper colors, ~end of July, <600€ https://t.co/FkiVVHNRK6— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) 15 juillet 2017
Originally, he shared that the unveiling of the Nokia 8 was going to be at the end of July, but it has since been rescheduled to August 16, in London. The colors will be Blue, Steel, Gold/Blue and Gold/Copper, and it will sell for under 600 EUR (about $700).
Previous leaks suggested that the Nokia 8 would get the Snapdragon 660, but now the Snapdragon 835 has emerged in Geekbench benchmarking results. For more information on the specs, read on.
Nokia 8: design
Once again, Evan Blass is at the source of the leak. He's shown us something that he thinks may be the next Nokia flagship. It looks rather nice actually, the glass edges are rounded and the camera on the rear looks quite elegant. Certain rumors are suggesting a 5.7-inch display, others say 5.3 inches. The smaller option would be interesting because it would imply that Nokia is putting forward a medium-sized screen albeit the general trend of increasing screen size, as seen in other recent flagship devices (take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6).
This is the Nokia 8 https://t.co/YUUbFOgbBX pic.twitter.com/xrHBRx4H8I— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 17, 2017
The Gold/Copper color variant has been photographed, and it popped up on Baidu on July 26.
It appears to be a pre-production model, as the Zeiss logo is missing from the rear dual camera and there is a number conspicuously printed on the back just under the Nokia logo. Numbers like these are used to identify leaks, or mark different stages of a product's development.
A video has also been making the rounds for months, showing the device under different angles and confirming the photo leaks.
After the video above was revealed, there was a leak on the official Nokia page confirming the design, which you can see below.
Nokia 8: technical specs
Once again, Nokia passes under the scrutinizing eye of benchmarking tests. This Nokia 8 was tested on GFXBench and a screenshot has appeared on the web. It's worth nothing that the title in the image is Nokia 9, but the three model numbers are of Nokia 8. Does this mean that the three models have the same potential? Perhaps the three models will be different in size?
It's no surprise that we find an octa-core processor (the Snapdragon 835), an Adreno 540 graphics chip, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Also unsurprisingly, this Nokia is (on paper, at least) just like all other high-end devices today.
Nokia 8: rumored technical specs
|Rumored specs as of July 25, 2017
|Display
|5.3 inches
|Format
|1,440 x 2,560 Pixels (16:9)
|Front camera
|13 MP
|Rear camera
|Dual camera with 13 MP (OIS und EIS) and Carl Zeiss technology
|Android version
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|RAM
|4 GB
|Internal storage
|64 GB
|Processor
|Snapdragon 835; 2.45 GHz
|Battery
|Unknown
|Price
|Around <$700
|Release date
|August 16, 2017
The device bears the code name TA-1012. Benchmarking tests hint at some promising tech specs: Qualcomm's octa-core processor (Snapgradon 835) and 4GB RAM memory. In short, it ticks the boxes for a standard 2017 flagship device.
What do you think about Nokia's new smartphone? Think it stands a chance against this year's other flagships?
9 comments
Nokia could end up gaining Galaxy phones users if the Nokia 8 offers the F.M.Radio,as Samsung as stopped offering this on the Premium phones
if Nokia & HMd can really convince me they are really back competiting,and offer better specs and camera on the Nokia 8,it will make switch back to Nokia again,as Nokia seem to be alot better with software updates than Samsung,will like to see the price difference between the Nokia 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 models
So glad Nokia was returning to compete again in the mobile market,but HMD better speed up the release of there phones or Nokia will be struggling again,Nokia always produced good camera phones,but the screen size of the Nokia 8 might be a little smaller than the others,but we might get the Nokia 9 later in the year with a larger screen,we will dying to read any review of the Nokia 8 to see if it can really compete in the premium phone market,hope it does,as the old N8 or N82 were brilliant symbian phones i still have now,because the N82 offered xenon flash that nobody offers now days,an amazing photos in dark areas
Design looks a little dated but priced accordingly, flagship specs and stock android, perfect replacement for Nexus..
Looking forward to seeing this phone. I only hope that they are able to improve their distribution and availability of it vs the many months that it took to have ready availability of the 3,5,&6.
Very nice to see a Nokia phone by HMD beyond the low end SnapDragon 400 series.
Please Nokia give us at least one with a removable battery.
could be wrong but I've seen specs including ip68 ..
metal unibody construction, sadly not much chance of removable battery
Can't blame a guy for hoping
forget about that... use galaxy s5.... water resistance is more important ;)