OnePlus at full throttle: 6T McLaren Edition is coming soon
After the collaboration with Disney that led to the birth of the OnePlus 6T Avengers Edition, the company of Pete Lau and Carl Pei have announced a new collaboration. This time with a well-known brand of sports cars and giant of Formula 1: McLaren. A OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is coming, what should we expect?
Not much, actually. From past experience, we can imagine the new limited edition OnePlus 6T as a simple new color variant. As with OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition and OnePlus 5T Star Wars, I'm sure it's nothing more than a new finish for the device's body without any special changes to the specifications.
Expect a FullHD+ dewdrop notched display, a Snapdragon 845 SoC and 8GB of RAM with 128GB (or 256GB at most) of internal flash storage. The cameras will remain the same as well as the company's proprietary fast charge.
What we expect to see is certainly a premium package, with extra accessories included in the price and maybe a new theme pre-installed on the device.
Both producers talk about their goal of following the speed and the desire to create something special in the web pages dedicated to the collaboration. The event is scheduled for 11 December in Woking, UK, to be exact, at the McLaren Technology Centre. The beginning is scheduled for 9:30 GMT.
It seems that like OPPO, with the Find X Automobili Lamborghini, and Huawei, with the Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, OnePlus also wants to show that it can work with an important name in the automotive industry. A simple show of strength or a welcome collaboration?
How do you imagine the new limited edition smartphone to turn out? Unleash your imagination in the comments below!
Source: OnePlus
