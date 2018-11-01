OnePlus 6T performance test: T for turbo

The OnePlus 6T is the latest flagship to be launched by the Chinese manufacturer. OnePlus has always been known for releasing some of the fastest smartphones on the market. So will the OnePlus 6T live up to the reputation of its predecessors? The answer is in our performance test!

New model, same tests

As is now customary for testing performance, we used our usual benchmark apps. These apps are used to measure the pure computing power, the graphical efficiency and the processing speed. The apps that we use are available for free on the Play Store:

We tested the OnePlus 6T with games like Asphalt 9, PUBG and Fortnite. And of course, we'll also add a few words about the everyday use of the device.

Spoiler: OnePlus 6T is a fast and easy-to-use smartphone. / AndroidPIT

The same gaming experience

In terms of technical specifications, there's no real difference between the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The Chinese brand's latest addition to the line-up includes Qualcomm's latest high-end processor, the Snapdragon 845. OnePlus offers several versions: 6GB of RAM/ 128GB of internal memory, 8GB of RAM/ 128GB of internal memory and 8GB of RAM/ 256GB of internal memory. We tested the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

In the end, the only real differences between the devices lie in the software. The OP6T benefits from a more recent version of OxygenOS that will soon be deployed on the previous generation.

OnePlus 6T vs. OnePlus 6 technical specifications OnePlus 6T OnePlus 6 Dimensions: 157.5 x 74.9 x 8.2 mm 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75 mm Weight: 180 g 177 g Battery size: 3700 mAh 3300 mAh Screen size: 6.4 in 6.28 in Display technology: AMOLED AMOLED Screen: 2340 x 1080 pixels (403 ppi) 2280 x 1080 pixels (402 ppi) Front camera: 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Rear camera: 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Flashlight: LED Dual-LED Android version: 9 - Pie 8.1 - Oreo User interface: Oxygen OS Oxygen OS RAM: 8 GB 6 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB 64 GB

Removable storage: microSD Not available Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Number of cores: 8 8 Max. clock speed: 2.8 GHz 2.8 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0 HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0

On paper

Not surprisingly, the OnePlus 6T is one of the most powerful smartphones of the year. Software improvements have taken the smartphone to the next level, and the tests we've performed confirm the device's excellent performance, which has proven to be impeccable on all fronts

As you can see, OnePlus 6T's benchmark results have improved in comparison to the OnePlus 6.

Most of the time, the smartphone is faster than its most famous competitors: the Mate 20 Pro, Galaxy Note9, Sony Xperia XZ3 and Pixel 3 XL. The OnePlus 6T costs just a fraction of what these devices cost, and is very much in the same league in terms of performance.

OnePlus 6T vs the competition OnePlus 6T Sony Xperia XZ3 (Pie) Sony Xperia XZ3 (Pie) 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme 4702 4193 4668 3DMark Sling Shot Vulkan 3861 3188 3819 3DMark Sling Shot 6388 5175 6270 3DMark Ice Storm Unlimited 64753 66801 63996 Geekbench 4 Single / Multi-Core 2396 / 8981 2395 / 8910 2390 / 9024 Passmark Memory 12364 12400 12424 Passmark Disk 75065 75849 74557

And in daily use?

As you can imagine, the OnePlus 6T is a pleasure to use in everyday use. I've obviously had very positive first impressions. The smartphone is remarkably smooth and it's truly powerful. Apps open very quickly and the multitasking is very smooth. I haven't noticed any bugs since I've had the smartphone in my hands.

The device is obviously good for gaming as well. The smartphone has shown absolutely no weaknesses, even with the most demanding games. For example, we were able to play Fortnite without any problems with the maximum configuration of 30 fps. But above all, the best news is that the smartphone doesn't heat up, even after very long gaming sessions.

All in all, I have to say the OnePlus 6T is the fastest smartphone I've ever used. Given its price, the performance needs to be commended. The optimization between the software and hardware is certainly the key to these very good results.

What do you think about OnePlus smartphones? Let us know in the comments!