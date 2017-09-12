OnePlus' Paris event on September 19: What can we expect?

OnePlus has just sent out invites to an event scheduled for September 19 in Paris? We're not expecting a brand new device. Instead, French fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac will bring a touch of the fashion world to OnePlus.

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac is a French designer with noble origins who loves bright colors, as you can see from his collections. What does he have to do with OnePlus? The first thought is that the brand may have decided to release a special edition of OnePlus 5, as it has already done with the OnePlus 3T Colette Edition, which released on the 20th anniversary of the French brand.

September 19 is the big day. / © OnePlus

The teaser of the leaked invitation, courtesy of Techadvisor, is accompanied by the phrase "When the style meets its machine, one night in September in Paris". What does "the machine" refer to? Probably the OnePlus 5, and maybe a special edition of it.

A trusted source provided us with two images of the possible innovations that OnePlus is preparing to show during the event in Paris:

A special edition of the OnePlus 5 may be on its way! / © AndroidPIT

The contraption shown on the left looks like a shoulder support, the kind worn by photographers to keep a camera's weight from stressing the neck. It's an accessory designed for photography, and considering that the OnePlus 5 is all about photography... Unfortunately, we do not have any additional info on this 'fashion' accessory, but the image on the right resembles a OnePlus 5 box, but redesigned with Shot on OnePlus JCC+ written on the sides.

We only have to wait a week to find out what's in store from OnePlus, but in the meantime, the brand is offering a 10 percent discount on the OnePlus 5 for students.