You can now apply for a FREE OnePlus flagship smartphone

A community campaign by OnePlus is drawing attention. The smartphone manufacturer is looking for fans and people interested in mobile phones to take a closer look at a new product before its official launch. Those who have successfully applied may keep the smartphone after the end of the test phase.

You can apply as a mobile phone tester at OnePlus until 10:00 on April 1, 2020. Anyone can take part, even without experience with OnePlus products or community membership. However, you will need to have a few skills if you want to be one of the ten selected applicants. This is what the PR agency of OnePlus writes in the press release:

"The testers will be selected according to their skills in text creation, photography, video, and above all the creativity of their application."

If you want to apply, you must submit personal information, provide details on the submission format (for example video, text, or photo) and take part in a "short competence test". Experienced OnePlus users can submit a text about why you would recommend a OnePlus smartphone to friends, whilst for OnePlus newcomers can produce a short mobile phone review of any device they own.

Applicants are selected by OnePlus primarily on the basis of their creativity. Writing, plus photo and video skills, are therefore an advantage here. The manufacturer even recommends submitting several formats. The ten selected testers will be announced on April 2, 2020, and will then be given a brand new, unreleased smartphone and asked to produce a detailed review. The testers will be allowed to keep the device after the 21-day test period is over and can attend a Q&A event. In addition, a confidentiality agreement must be signed.

Testers will take a closer look at the successor to the OnePlus 7T. / © AndroidPIT

If you want to give free rein to your creativity and participate in the application process, you can submit your application to the OnePlus Lab. Although everything is described in English, we have received confirmation from OnePlus that you can also submit your application in another major language, such as German or French.

Are you up for testing the new OnePlus 8 Pro?

Of course OnePlus does not specify which device the test will be about. However, we suspect that testers will be given the OnePlus 8 Pro. There have been rumors for some time that the new flagship will be officially introduced at the end of April - that would fit into the 21-day test period before the launch. We expect a Snapdragon 865 to be on board, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 64-megapixel main camera. So you have a lot to discover if you are one of the lucky testers.

