Pixel 3a will start at $399 according to new leak

Brandon Lee from the YouTube channel This is Tech Today revealed exclusive info after having been sent images of what appears to be the retail packaging of Google's upcoming wallet-friendly Pixel 3a . From this leak, it seems that the 3a and 3a XL mid-range smartphones will start at $399 and $479 respectively, each with 64 GB of internal storage.

The Verge found that one of the details on the package, the Universal Product Code (UPC), can be confirmed by checking it against a Walmart listing for the Pixel 3a. This points toward the leak being legitimate, which is exciting because it confirms other previously leaked information about these devices, such as the 5.6-inch 1080p display of the 3a, the plastic back, headphone jack, bottom speakers, and the name of the previously leaked purple variant, "Purple-ish".

Purple-ish! / © Google

There have been a ton of previous leaks about the Google Pixel 3a already. Google itself practically confirmed the name by listing it accidentally on its own web store. From the rumor mill, we believe the phones will sport the Snapdragon 670 processor, 4 GB of RAM, a 3,000 mAh battery, and a 12 MP rear camera. More information should emerge soon, leading up to a teased unveiling at Google I/O on May 7.

What do you think of the pricing? Would you buy one of these new Pixels?