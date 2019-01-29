We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

1 min read No comments

Is the Play Store down for you? You're not alone!

Authored by: Luca Zaninello

Are you having problems with the Google Play Store? Know that you are not the only one. Many reports have come into our editorial staff from both this and some of our foreign language domains. Here is how you can solve the problem.

It's the Google Play Twitter account that confirms the problems. In fact, many users have used the social network to report malfunctions all over the world.

In the meantime you can try to follow the following procedure that has worked for some users to solve the problem:

  • Open Settings
  • Enter the Apps & Notifications and then Apps
  • Search the list of applications installed on your smartphone for the Google Play Store
  • Delete Application Data and Cache

You should now be able to access Google's online app store again. In case of further problems, I refer you to our detailed guides where you can find a solution to most of the problems that may occur with the Google Play Store.

Did you have problems too? Let us know if you have a solution.

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 4 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Recommended articles
Recommended articles
FOLLOW US: