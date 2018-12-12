Android Pie is rolling out for the Pocophone F1
The Pocophone F1 has won the hearts of many enthusiasts thanks to its flagship technical data sheet at a reduced price. The only downside made on the day of the presentation of the smartphone concerned the presence of Android Oreo and not the most recent version, Pie. Xiaomi has today filled this gap by releasing the official version of Android 9 for the Pocophone F1.
Pocophone F1: Android updates
|Android Pie
|Android Q
|Pocophone F1
|Yes (in rollout)
|Yes
Pocophone F1 updates to Pie
Xiaomi has kept the promise it made at the launch of its flagship killer, the update to Android Pie is in rolling out. The upgrade brings with it the stable version of MIUI 10, the latest version of the proprietary interface of the Chinese manufacturer.
The upcoming update will bring Poco F1 to the version of MIUI 10.1.3.0. The build number is PEJMIFI. The OTA package has a size of 1.7GB so make sure you are connected to the Wi-Fi before downloading. If you don't want to wait to be reached by the update rollout, just download and install the package manually:
This is just the first of two major upgrades promised by the company, the smartphone, in fact, will be updated to Android Q which should be unveiled in the first half of 2019.
Have you purchased or are you considering purchasing Pocophone F1? Let us know.
Source: XDA Developers
