Polestar brings Google Assistant, Maps and the Play Store to its electric cars

Swedish EV brand, Polestar, has announced it with further its collaboration with Google to bring Android Auto with Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store built-in as standard on its vehicles.

The Polestar 2 becomes the first vehicle on the market with the full array of Google apps and services onboard. The electric performance car brand is also looking even further into the future and will continue to use Android as a platform to build what it is calling a personalized and contextualized experience.

The company, which is owned by Volvo, says that it will open up new possibilities in the car, beyond the already available adjustment of mirrors, seats, climate and entertainment settings to the driver’s personal preferences. The idea is that the complete vehicle environment is automatically adjusting to the user’s personal preferences and last-used applications.

Intelligent eye-tracking for drivers

Polestar is known for its minimalist approach, and it's a new eye-tracking feature that really caught our attention here. Polestar will implement advanced eye-tracking and proximity sensors that will alter the brightness and content of screens based on conditions and reactions of the driver. Dimmed displays will increase intensity when users glance in their direction, and the approach of a user’s hand will adapt the presented controls. The system will also warn users if they are spending too much time looking at the screen rather than the road ahead. You can see how it works in the video below.