This is what the 'R' in iPhone XR stands for

Since the three new iPhones were unveiled, we've been unable to get to the bottom of one mystery: what the 'R' in iPhone XR stands for. Based on what we know about the device, there's no obvious conclusion to draw. That's why, in last week's poll , we put the question to our readers. Here are the results.

Apple has left the public to figure out what the name of the iPhone XR means all on its own, and thanks to our poll, we now have the wisdom of the crowd in our hands. What was the top result? 38 percent of those who participated said they believe the 'R' designation means nothing, except that it comes one letter before 'S' in the alphabet. That's a perfectly reasonable explanation, but a further 17% think it stands for Regular (which would be a bit dull for Apple) and 13% think it means Retina (probably more on the mark). I guess we'll never know for certain, but we can work under the assumption that the 'R' doesn't mean much since that is what the most people think anyway.

These results mean we can probably rule out many other potential names, including Redux, Revolution, Radiant and Reduced, which was a reader suggestion. But, those were just the more serious contenders. We also asked for your ideas for joke names based on your impressions of the iPhone XR. You came up with some creative options. Two people suggested that the R should stand for Rubbish, while another said it should stand for Retrograde. The first suggestion is more of a general burn, but the second reflects the iPhone XR's heritage as an iteration on last year's iPhone X instead of being a more unique, forward-looking device.

Which joke name do you think is funnier? Do you agree with the poll results? Let us know your thoughts in the comment below.