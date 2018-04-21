Poll results: which unlocking method do you prefer?

There are so many ways to unlock your phone with the development of new technologies.Last week we had your vote on which would be your preferred way to do this.

Coming in first place is the fingerprint scanner, which explains all the hype surrounding the in-display fingerprint sensor. Why is this be the preferred method of unlocking? Some of you said that this is because it's the most natural and easiest way, and that it works quickly and reliably.

It seems that with the iris, face and blood scanner, trust is a big issue. The risk of someone stealing your data can be quite unnerving, but the use of these may also be a bit more practical too. For example, you can't use the iris scanner if you wear contacts or glasses, and you cannot use face scan in certain lighting conditions (with most devices). As well as this, these methods are not as fast.

Many of you mentioned the reliability and accessibility of the trusty pin code, so this way is definitely not obsolete!