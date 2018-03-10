Poll: Did the Galaxy S9 live up to your expectations?
To say that the Samsung Galaxy S9 was eagerly anticipated would be putting it lightly. After a lot of rumors, hopes and hype, the flagship has made its debut. While some are pleased with the smartphone, others are underwhelmed or even disappointed. In this week's poll, we want to know what you think of the S9.
When I first laid eyes on the Galaxy S9, it felt like déjà vu. While the device is definitely as stunning as its predecessor, and it is packing some great specs, I didn't get the rush of excitement I was expecting because not much had changed. I was hoping for a fresher design, more exciting new features and maybe even for the Bixby button to get the axe. Instead, the S9 seems like it's just an S8 with some iterative innovations which don't make it worth the upgrade, at least in my opinion. I was surprised to be a bit underwhelmed by the device, and I doubt I'm the only one.
It seems the latest addition to the Galaxy S series is missing some of the things AndroidPIT readers wanted most from the successor to the S8. About a month ago, before the Galaxy S9 was revealed, we asked our readers what they most wanted to see from the upcoming flagship in a poll. The top response? An in-display fingerprint sensor. As I'm sure you've heard by now, that certainly didn't happen. To their credit, the kind folks at Samsung did move the rear fingerprint sensor to a more sensible location. The second most common answer was a more affordable price. When the S8 launched, the best deal you could get was $720, and now you can pre-order the unlocked S9 for the same price from Samsung. I guess we should all just be thankful the price didn't skyrocket.
Did you get all the features you were hoping for from the S9? Share your thoughts with us in the poll!
Let us know what your first impressions of the S9 were in the comments below!
5 comments
Yes, because my expectations were very low.
No, because Samsung is pursuing fluff, filler, and meaningless differentiation rather than user driven design. Expandable storage, replaceable battery, full spec USB C, multiple ports, waterproof, toughness.
Instead we get curved edges, too much glass, needless amounts of rf interfering aluminum, bixby button, update clogging duplicate bloatware and so on.
Very Disappointed. I am looking for 2 things and most phones have one. only Motorola has the other. and that is Waterproof and Shatterproof. Why can't any other phone makers do this. Motorola has this advantage but falls behind in everything else. I was really hoping the s9 and s9+ would have had the second feature. I guess I will be waiting on the LG G7 in hopes it has both.
If you want a tough phone check out the Doogee S60
http://www.doogeemobile.com/doogee-s60-lite.html
Aaaaa Nope not no don't care note 8 is my baby most happy very much so !
I have & use the s8plus, no need for a minimal upgrade. I'll wait to see what the note9 has to say for itself!